A familiar name will bridge Western International to a new leader – all while helping shape senior leadership skills across campus.

Former Health Sciences Dean Jim Weese was named to a pair of posts Tuesday, according to Andy Hrymak, Provost and Vice-President (Academic).

First, Weese was named Acting Associate Vice-President (International), effective July 1 through June 30, 2020. He follows Julie McMullin, who was named Vice-President Academic and Provost at Mount Saint Vincent University, last month.

Weese previously served in the top Western International spot during the 2017-18 academic year when McMullin was on study leave.

McMullin served as Associate Vice-President (International) since 2012, as well as a professor of Sociology, and an affiliate member of the Department of Women’s Studies and Feminist Research. Prior to her appointment leading Western International, she served an 18-month secondment as Special Advisor to the Provost on Internationalization.

Under her leadership, Western increased its proportion of international undergraduate students, developed or enhanced more than 30 programs for international student support and global learning, and has significantly increased the number of study-abroad opportunities available for students.

Hrymak said an Associate Vice-President (International) selection committee will be constituted at the university Senate meeting Friday. He expects the search to begin this summer.

In addition to his International duties, Weese was also named to a new role as the Executive Director of the Western Leader Academy.

In collaboration with Human Resources and other sources of expertise across campus, Weese will draw upon his academic background and extensive experience as a senior academic leader to assist colleagues in developing their skills related to leading people and teams, programs and services, and leading innovation and change.

“The Leader Academy is a key component of Western’s broader Excellence in Leadership initiative which has been designed to help current and aspiring academic and administrative leaders excel in their roles,” Hrymak said. “I’m pleased that Jim has agreed to accept appointments to two important roles that will advance Western’s mission in the realms of internationalization and leadership development.”