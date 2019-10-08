Western University and its Librarians & Archivists (UWOFA-LA) have reached a tentative agreement. The tentative deal means there will be no strike. All services and operations continue as normal.

UWOFA-LA and Western negotiation teams are recommending to their respective parties to ratify the tentative agreement. Members will receive notification in the near future of dates and times for ratification votes. If members ratify the deal, Western’s Board of Governors would then vote on the agreement.

Terms of the agreement will not be disclosed publicly until after ratification.