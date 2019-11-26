Board unanimously elected its upcoming leadership team at its regular meeting Thursday.

Rick Konrad, BA’75, was named incoming Chair for a two-year term, from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021. Konrad has been a Board member since April 24, 2014, serving on various committees including the Governance & By-Laws Committee, Property & Finance Committee, Audit Committee, Investment Committee, and the Senior Policy and Operations Committee.

Keith Gibbons, BA’76, was named to a two-year term as incoming Vice-Chair from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2021. A member of the Board since Jan. 1, 2016, Gibbons has served on a number of committees, including Audit Committee, Governance & By-Laws Committee, Senate Committee on University Planning, and the Senior Policy and Operations Committee.