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Members of the Western community have been recognized with the Order of Canada, the country’s highest civilian honour, in the latest round of appointments and promotions announced June 26.

They are among 61 “trailblazers” appointed to, or promoted within, the Order for their sustained and extraordinary contributions to their country and to enriching the lives of others.

Governor General of Canada Louise Arbour said the recipients “help us see our country and our place in the world with greater clarity and purpose.”

“These appointees, from diverse backgrounds and fields, reflect the talent and determination that shape Canada’s future,” Arbour said. “At a time of profound global change, their achievements highlight the strength of Canadians and the values we represent to the world. Together, they remind us that building our country’s future is a shared effort that requires ambition and long-term commitment.”

The most recent Western community members appointed to the Order of Canada:

Companion of the Order of Canada

Donald K. Johnson, MBA’63, LLD’07

Johnson, an investment banker and philanthropist, is among four Canadians elevated to Companion this round, alongside actor Michael J. Fox, scientist Lewis Kay and soccer legend Christine Sinclair.

The Governor General’s office recognized Johnson’s “transformative philanthropy and leadership” across business education, health care and the arts.

A generous donor to Ivey Business School, Johnson’s most recent $30-million gift — the largest donation in Western and Ivey history — funded the new Donald K. Johnson Centre at First Canadian Place in Toronto. This 36,000-square-foot campus, in the heart of Canada’s financial district, builds on more than two decades of Ivey’s presence in downtown Toronto, while significantly expanding capacity for graduate programs, executive learning and corporate engagement.

Johnson is also a patron of cultural institutions and established the Donald K. Johnson Eye Institute, at Toronto Western Hospital. He is a long-time advocate of eliminating the capital gains tax on charitable gifts, a change Johnson argues would increase donations nationwide.

He was first appointed a Member of the Order of Canada in 2005 and promoted to Officer in 2009.

Officer of the Order of Canada

Mary Thompson, LLD’16

Former co-founder and scientific director of the Canadian Statistical Sciences Institute, Thompson has transformed statistical science through advances in survey methodology and public policy research.

She is internationally recognized for her pioneering and foundational work on the theory of estimating functions, survey methodology and biostatistics. Thompson has also made major contributions to the International Tobacco Control Project and has spent decades championing women in the mathematical and statistical sciences.

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Members of the Order of Canada

Dr. Allan Covens, Medical resident

Covens has dedicated his research to elevating surgical treatments for gynecological cancers. He is currently a gynecologic oncology professor at the University of Toronto and chairs the NRG oncology rare tumour committee. He has performed live surgery on six continents while researching and teaching internationally. Covens’ work continues to shape gynecologic oncology practice worldwide.

Dr. Janice Pasieka, MD ’83

Pasieka is an endocrine surgeon, professor of surgery and oncology at the University of Calgary and “an ambassador for female surgeons throughout North America.” She developed Canada’s first AAES-accredited Endocrine Surgery Fellowship program. In her time at Western, Pasieka was a varsity squash player and made a significant donation to Western in 2024 to establish the Dr. Janice L. Pasieka Medicine Athletics Award.

Harvey Skinner, MA ’74 PhD ’75

A professor emeritus of psychology and global health at York University, Skinner was the founding dean of York’s Faculty of Health. His work has been instrumental to the study of behaviour and addiction, establishing widely used instruments such as the Drug Abuse Screening Test and Family Assessment Measure. His current work focuses on bridging global practices to inform mental health care.