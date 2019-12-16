Today, Western News presents its 10th annual Newsmakers of the Year – a celebration of some of the people, places and things that shaped the year at this institution. Before we start looking ahead to 2020, join us as we take one last look at 2019. Visit the entire list. Visit the entire list.

It was another busy year for construction and renovation projects across campus, with the most noticeable change being the completion of the two-year renovation project to the interior of University College its accompanying revitalization of Kent Drive.

That latter piece has already become a campus landmark. Designed to improve the functionality and the aesthetic of one of the campus’ most picturesque locales, a new retaining wall and paving stones created a wide pedestrian walkway and seating for socializing and leisure activities in an area where cars and pedestrians shared a narrow laneway.

A number of other projects are currently ongoing, including interior renovations to Thames Hall. The $35-million revitalization project will create open, bright collaborative space and enhanced wayfinding through the building, anchored by a new barrier free entrance and sidewalk on the south side facing Lambton Drive.

We are certain this is not the last year the changing face of campus makes our year-end list.