Western officials are closing a handful of parking lots across campus as the threat of weekend flooding looms over the region.

The Medway and Talbot parking lots, as well as the east section of the Chemistry lot, will be closed at 3 p.m. Friday. Alternative parking can be found at Chemistry, Middlesex, Visual Arts, South Valley, Springett and Huron Flats lots for all permit types, as well as visitors.

Facilities Management officials are encouraging campus community members to move their vehicles to the alternative lots on Friday evening, in advance of the potential flood threat. Students in residence may wish to plan ahead by ensuring their vehicle is not left in the Medway lot heading into the weekend.

Vehicles left in restricted areas as of Saturday morning will be towed to safe zones by Campus Police.

Widespread precipitation is forecast across southwestern Ontario, beginning Friday morning and continuing until late Saturday. Current forecasts call for a combined total over the two days between 60-90 mm of rain, with the bulk falling on Saturday.