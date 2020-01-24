Special to Western News Schulich Scholars participate in a number of activities across campus during their time at Western, like this tour of the Biotron last year. Starting this year, the now $200-million Schulich Leader Scholarships program will provide 100 undergraduate scholarships across top Canadian universities.

A doubling of the investment in one of the country’s most elite scholarship programs will mean double the opportunity for Canadian students.

Launched in 2012, the now $200-million Schulich Leader Scholarships program funded by Canadian philanthropist Seymour Schulich will provide 100 undergraduate scholarships across top Canadian universities each year. The program aims to allow the country’s most promising students to pursue their dreams to become global leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

“Mr. Schulich has once again demonstrated his leadership as a visionary philanthropist through this extraordinary investment in postsecondary education,” said Western President Alan Shepard. “Students at Western and our Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry have benefitted immensely for many years from Mr. Schulich’s generosity and we applaud his ongoing efforts to develop Canada’s future leaders.”

At Western, Engineering student Liam Israels and Physics student Katie Brown began their undergraduate studies last fall as 2019 Schulich Scholars.

“With 100 outstanding students selected in Canada each year, it is all but guaranteed that this group will represent the best and brightest Canada has to offer,” Schulich said. “These future leaders will make great contributions to society – both on a national and global scale. With their university expenses covered, they can focus their time on their studies, research projects, extracurriculars, and entrepreneurial ventures. They are the next generation of technology innovators.”

Out of a pool of more than 300,000 potential candidates across Canada, 1,500 high school students are nominated annually and 100 will now receive this award. Of the 100 recipients, 50 will receive $100,000 to pursue an engineering degree and 50 will receive $80,000 to pursue a science, technology or mathematics degree at one of 20 Canadian partner universities, including Western.

For the 2020 cycle, the five universities with the highest number of nominees will receive 10 scholarships – five to pursue engineering degrees (formerly two) and five at $80,000 each to pursue science, technology, or mathematics degrees (formerly two). Universities ranking Nos. 6-10 in terms of nominees will receive six scholarships – three at $100,000 (formerly one) and three at $80,000 (formerly one). Remaining universities will still receive two scholarships – one in each category.

Applications are open to any Canadian citizen or permanent resident graduating high school with intentions of enrolling in a STEM program at a partner university. Selection is based on academic excellence, leadership and financial need.

Visit the Schulich Foundation website for details.

High school nomination deadline is Jan. 29. Student application deadline is Feb. 19.