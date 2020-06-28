Lawson Health Research // Special to Western News Paediatrics professor Dr. Douglas Fraser was part of a Western-Lawson Health Research Institute team that was the first in the world to profile the body’s immune system response to COVID-19.

London-based researchers are the first in the world to profile the body’s immune system response to COVID-19 – revealing a much-needed possible target for health-care professionals to treat the virus.

The human body mounts an overreactive immune response to COVID-19 as the virus grows and replicates – a response that releases inflammatory molecules to fight the virus, while also destroying healthy cells and organs in the process.

A team from the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and Lawson Health Research Institute are the first to profile this response in an effort to target these harmful processes and protect the body while still allowing the virus to be eradicated.

By studying blood samples from critically ill patients, the research team identified a unique pattern of six molecules that could be used as therapeutic targets to treat the virus.

“Clinicians have been trying to address this hyperinflammation but without evidence of what to target,” Paediatrics professor Dr. Douglas Fraser explained. “Our study takes away the guessing by identifying potential therapeutic targets for the first time.”

The study, Inflammation Profiling of Critically Ill Coronavirus Disease 2019 Patients, was recently published in the journal Critical Care Explorations.

The study included 30 participants: 10 COVID-19 patients and 10 patients with other infections admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), as well as 10 healthy control participants. Blood was drawn daily for the first seven days of ICU admission, processed in a lab and then analyzed using statistical methods and artificial intelligence.

The research team studied 57 inflammatory molecules. They found that six molecules were uniquely elevated in COVID-19 ICU patients (tumour necrosis factor, granzyme B, heat shock protein 70 and interleukin-18, interferon-gamma-inducible protein 10 and elastase 2.)

The team also used artificial intelligence to validate their results. They found that inflammation profiling was able to predict the presence of COVID-19 in critically ill patients with 98 per cent accuracy. They also found that one of the molecules (heat shock protein 70) measured in blood early during the illness was strongly associated with an increased risk of death.

“Understanding the immune response is paramount to finding the best treatments. Our next step is to test drugs that block the harmful effects of several of these molecules while still allowing the immune system to fight the virus,” said Fraser, a Lawson scientist and critical care physician at London Health Sciences Centre.

Patient samples and data generated from this study are also being used to inform other COVID-19 research studies at Western and Lawson. This includes studies looking at new treatments.