The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in Saugeen-Maitland Hall residence, where there are currently eight confirmed positive cases.

The university is taking its direction from MLHU and is collaborating with officials on contact tracing.

“The health and safety of our students and the campus community is our top priority,” said Chris Alleyne, Western’s associate vice-president of housing and ancillary services. “We are supporting students who have tested positive with transportation, meals, access to medical and mental health support as needed, and academic accommodations as necessary.”

All students living in Saugeen-Maitland Hall are being notified of the outbreak. Those who have tested positive and some close contacts have been moved to a quarantine location.

“We know this news may cause anxiety for our students and their families and we want to assure them that we are here for them. We have extensive plans in place to support them however we can,” said Jennifer Massey, associate vice-president of student experience.

Western students and employees who have COVID-19 symptoms or who have been notified by public health or the COVID Alert app they have been exposed to a confirmed case should self-isolate until they can be tested.

Western’s COVID-19 testing centre in the Western Student Recreation Centre is open Friday, Nov. 20 at 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contacts for students and families:

Contacts for employees:

Health-related inquiries: Please contact your family doctor, Telehealth Ontario at

1-866-797-0000

1-866-797-0000 Other inquiries: Human Resources at hrhelp@uwo.ca.

There are additional COVID-19 resources for the campus community on Western’s COVID-19 website and on the MLHU’s website.