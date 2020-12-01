Several Western alumni and honorary degree recipients have been named to the Order of Canada, standing among 114 new appointees recently announced by Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada. The new list of appointments includes eight Companions (C.C.), 21 Officers (O.C.), one Honorary Member (C.M.), and 84 Members (C.M.).

Western honourees include:

Howard Alper , LLD’17, named a Companion for his significant contributions to organometallic chemistry and for his internationally recognized leadership in science research and policy.

William Fast , MBA'63, named a Member for his leading business acumen and for his philanthropic commitment to disadvantaged communities in Canada.

Carol Pearl Herbert , LLD'18, and past dean, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, named a Member for her contributions to the fields of clinical and academic medicine, as a family physician, medical educator, researcher and administrator.

Michele Leering , BA'80, LLB'83, named a Member for her dedication to helping underprivileged and marginalized populations gain access to legal services and the justice system.

Elliot Lifson , MBA'73, named a Member for his leadership and mentorship in the apparel industry, for his commitment to Canada's economic growth, and for his community involvement.

Scott Moir , LLD'19, named a Member for his unparalleled excellence in ice dancing and for inspiring the next generation of Canadian figure skaters.

John E. Peller , LLB'80, named an Officer for leading and expanding his family's wine-producing company, and for his outstanding contributions to the Canadian wine industry.

Mark Roger Tewksbury, LLD'01, named a Companion for his athletic excellence and sport leadership, and for championing equity, inclusion and human rights, both on and off the field of play.

Tessa Virtue, LLD'19, named a Member for her unparalleled excellence in ice dancing and for inspiring the next generation of Canadian figure skaters.

The Order of Canada, one of our country’s highest civilian honours, was established in 1967. The appointment recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. More than 7,000 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order.