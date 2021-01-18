Western is among six Ontario universities that have together created new fellowships for Indigenous and Black students pursuing doctoral degrees in engineering.

The newly announced Indigenous and Black Engineering and Technology (IBET) Momentum Fellowships aim to support and increase representation of Indigenous peoples (First Nations, Inuit and Metis) and Black graduate students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs.

One key goal is to prepare these graduates for academic careers as professors and as industry researchers.

“It is our hope the IBET PhD project will change the academic landscape within the next five to 10 years by increasing the number of Indigenous and Black engineering professors teaching and researching in universities across Ontario,” said Ken Coley, dean of Western Engineering.

“The pipeline of students it creates will also increase diversity in Canadian technology industries by graduating more students from underrepresented groups.”

Besides Western Engineering the partnership includes the engineering faculties at McMaster University, the University of Ottawa, the University of Toronto and Queen’s University; and the engineering and math Faculties at the University of Waterloo.

Recipients will receive $25,000 each year for four years as they pursue doctorate degrees and specialized engineering research. Interested Canadian students can apply for the IBET Momentum Fellowships directly with each university as part of their application process.

Those interested in learning more and in applying to Western’s IBET Fellowship can visit Western Engineering’s site.

In a joint statement, the partner universities said greater diversity is needed among academic leaders in engineering and technology to properly reflect all populations and to ensure a full range of thought and problem-solving approaches.