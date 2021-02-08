Western has been named among Canada’s 50 best employers, based on an independent ranking conducted for Forbes.

Coming in at #43, the university is one of only two London employers to crack the top 100 on the list of 300 workplaces in 25 sectors, including manufacturing, government, education and retail/wholesale. General Dynamics Land Systems ranked #30.

Forbes noted it’s been a difficult year to be an employee, and an employer. “Still, many companies have persevered, especially those offering services much needed in these challenging times.”

“The pandemic has highlighted Western’s robust culture of innovation and collaboration,” said Jane O’Brien, Western’s associate vice-president (human resources). “The way faculty and staff have come together to rapidly pivot thousands of courses online; to prepare our residences and classroom spaces; and to support our students with the transition to remote learning – it has been a true campus-wide effort.”

“That kind of workplace culture is not something that happens overnight – it’s part of a sustained, years-long effort to hire outstanding researchers, scholars, instructors, staff; and then to provide opportunities for them to excel in their careers and to help them develop and advance.”

In the past year, Western has redoubled its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion in hiring and development, O’Brien said.

She added Western is also well-regarded among workplaces for the strength of its solid and supportive employee wellness programs.

Forbes partnered with the market research firm Statista to compile the annual list by interviewing more than 8,000 Canadians working for businesses with at least 500 employees.

Respondents were asked to rate their organization’s working conditions, salary, potential for development and image; how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others; and how likely they were to nominate organizations or companies other than their own. The final list ranks the 300 employers that rate the highest.

