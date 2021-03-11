Western University is urging students to remain vigilant in limiting the spread of COVID-19, after learning of a community outbreak in London involving some of its students.

Most of the 22 students involved live off campus and are tied to the community outbreak declared today by the Middlesex-London Heath Unit (MLHU). Three of the students live in residence, and were moved immediately to an isolation location outside of residence.

“This situation is very concerning,” said Jennifer Massey, associate vice-president of student experience at Western. “We are at a critical stage in this pandemic, and following public health protocols remains as important as ever.

“Our community is counting on our students to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”

Western will continue to support all impacted students, including any identified as close contacts with the students who live in residence.

MLHU has initiated contact tracing for anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Those who may have been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive, and who are deemed to be at risk, will be contacted directly by the health unit.

Last fall, the university launched the Take Care Western campaign to remind students of the shared responsibility in keeping themselves and the community safe.

With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, Massey is urging students to follow all public health guidelines, for their own health and that of the community.

“The past year has been hard for everyone, and we want to thank our students for their diligence. We know how much they need to connect with each other, especially as we approach the end of the academic year,” said Massey.

“With the introduction of variants of concern in our community, and talk of a possible third wave, we can’t let our guard down. It’s important to restrict social activities to housemates and significant others only, and avoid in-person gatherings.”

COVID-19 testing on campus:

Located in the Western Student Recreation Centre Western’s testing centre is open to students and employees Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Schedule an appointment in advance using the online booking tool.

Contacts for students and families:

Contacts for employees:

Health-related inquiries: Please contact your family doctor, Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000

Other inquiries: Human Resources at hrhelp@uwo.ca

There are additional COVID-19 resources for the campus community on Western’s COVID-19 website and on the MLHU’s website.