Hydro One recently announced the recipients of its Women in Engineering Scholarships, as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to increasing the representation of women in engineering within Hydro One and the electricity industry.

Of the 11 Hydro One Women in Engineering Scholarships given annually to university students across Ontario, five were awarded to Western Engineering students this year. Recipients receive $5,000 towards their studies and are offered a paid work-term at Hydro One.

“Engineers have an important role in energizing life in Ontario, and at Hydro One, we believe in creating an equitable and inclusive workplace that embraces diversity as a strength,” said Megan Telford, Chief Human Resources Officer, Hydro One. “We’re proud to help the next generation of women pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering and math while being an employer of choice.”

Western Engineering’s 2021 Women in Engineering Scholarship recipients include:

Brooke Bidyk, Mechanical Engineering

Daniela Manotas, Mechanical Engineering

Amanda Marshall, Electrical Engineering

Amy Pulman, Electrical Engineering

Kristina Wilson, Electrical Engineering & Computer Science Dual Degree

Second-year electrical engineering student Amanda Marshall recalled her excitement after receiving the news from Hydro One that she had been selected for the scholarship.

“Receiving this award shows how all of the long nights and early mornings are worth it in the end,” said Marshall. “I hope that programs such as Hydro One’s scholarships for Women in Engineering encourage more young women to pursue a degree in engineering by showcasing the various achievements and opportunities that are available.”

Western Engineering congratulates each of these young women on their well-deserved scholarships and would like to thank Hydro One for its continued support of Women in Engineering.

Students interested in applying to Hydro One’s Women in Engineering Scholarship can visit: hydroone.com/oneawards. The application deadline is October 1, 2021.