Thanks to a generous gift from Power Corporation of Canada, Canada Life, and IGM Financial, Ivey’s capacity to advance public policy and accelerate diversity in leadership will be significantly expanded.

The $1.75-million contribution collectively supports three initiatives: new public policy research and programming at Ivey’s Lawrence National Centre for Policy and Management (Lawrence Centre), internship opportunities for students who self-identify as women or members of the Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) community; and scholarships for self-identifying women interested in finance.

“We are grateful for this generous gift which will support teaching, research, and public policy dialogue on building a more sustainable competitive Canadian society,” said Sharon Hodgson, Dean of Ivey Business School. “There has never been a more important time for business, academia, and government to work together to strengthen Canada’s socio-economic development.”

Romel Mostafa, director of the Lawrence National Centre, said the contribution will support the Centre’s mission of advocating for sound policy and strategy at this critical time of our country’s history.

“The current crisis and Canada’s lagging competitiveness preceding it, have demonstrated a clear need for unlocking Canada’s competitive advantages by addressing challenges and seizing opportunities around our digital, social, and trade infrastructure pillars,” he said. “The Centre is committed to advancing policy and corporate action in those pillars, by driving evidence-based research, convening dialogues with stakeholders, and equipping our future leaders – students – to succeed in this rapidly-changing world in which innovation, collaboration, and purpose will be key to organizational and community success. The entire Centre team is inspired and energized by this generous gift.”

Each company selected a specific use for its portion of the contribution, which will be provided over eight years. All funding supports the overarching goal of helping Ivey to further research and create visionary leaders who will actively participate in public policy dialogue and contribute to a stronger economic future for Canada.

Power Corporation of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada will support the Lawrence Centre through an eight-year industry or post-doctoral fellow position and a new innovation fund for emerging research and programming. It will also support an annual Power Corporation of Canada Summit and a new Roundtable Series. Each will bring together leading industry experts, academics, senior officials, and ministers to discuss and develop answers to the major issues facing Canada.

“Over the past year, Canada has experienced unique and unexpected challenges that have highlighted the need for dynamic and resilient leaders who can chart the way forward … We’re pleased to support Ivey as they foster leading-edge research and innovative learning opportunities that will develop these leaders,” said Jeffrey Orr, HBA ’81, LLD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Power Corporation.

Canada Life

Canada Life will fund two to three student interns per year to support the Lawrence Centre’s research initiatives and the new fellow funded by Power Corporation. Over the eight years, Canada Life will support up to 24 interns. Preference will be given to students who self-identify as women or members of equity-seeking groups to help bring more diverse voices and perspectives to public policy work.

“At Canada Life, we believe the right support can make all the difference in someone’s life. That’s why we’re so proud to fund these important educational opportunities for so many future leaders, especially those who may have been underrepresented in the past,” said Jeff Macoun, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada, for Canada Life.

IGM Financial

IGM Financial’s investment will create five scholarships annually for the next eight years for self-identifying women in their fourth year of Ivey’s HBA program who have an interest in financial services and a minimum 78-per-cent average.

“We know that the financial services sector needs to do a better job of attracting and inspiring women to join both the wealth and asset management industry and we hope programs like this will drive increased participation and equality,” said James O’Sullivan, President & CEO, IGM Financial.