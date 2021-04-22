Michael Kim has been appointed Western’s next dean of the Don Wright Faculty of Music.

Kim, who is currently professor and director of the School of Music at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, will serve a five-year term beginning Aug. 1, 2021.

“It is a great honor and privilege to become part of the Don Wright Faculty of Music’s long-standing, distinguished legacy of mentoring and inspiring many of Canada’s top scholars, music educators, performers and administrative leaders,” said Kim. “I am especially impressed with the sense of cohesion, community and collaboration at all levels of the Faculty and the university and look forward to working with the diverse array of internal and external constituencies that the Faculty serves to envision the limitless opportunities that lie ahead for us.”

Prior to his appointment at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, Kim held several academic and administrative appointments at Brandon University, including dean of music and acting associate vice-president external, and at Lawrence University, as professor and chair of the keyboard department, and faculty associate to the president.

Recognized as a leader, scholar and performer, Kim is a veteran of the concert circuit, performing globally as a soloist with numerous orchestras, as a solo recitalist and chamber musician. He earned his BMus with distinction in piano studies from the University of Calgary (1989) before earning his Master of Music (1991) and Doctor of Musical Arts (1996) from The Julliard School in New York.

“Michael has a strong record of championing the arts in the communities where he has lived and worked. Western will benefit from his more than 20 years of academic leadership, teaching, program development and community engagement experience,” said Sarah Prichard, Western’s acting provost and vice-president (academic).

Kim will replace Betty Anne Younker who has been Don Wright Faculty of Music dean since Aug. 1, 2011.

“I would like to take this opportunity to extend my sincerest thanks and congratulations to Betty Anne for her significant contributions to the Don Wright Faculty of Music, Western and as a tireless champion of the arts in London during her two terms as dean,” said Prichard.