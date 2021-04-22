Three Western scholars—Kim Baines, Glenn Bauman and Deborah Laliberte-Rudman—have earned Distinguished University Professor (DUP) awards.

Acknowledging sustained excellence in scholarship over a substantial career at Western, the award includes a citation, title, public lecture and a $10,000 prize to be used for scholarly activity.

***

2021 Distinguished University Professor Award recipients

Kim Baines, Chemistry

Professor Kim Baines is a “truly exceptional colleague who has made enormous contributions to advancing all levels of learning and Western’s stature nationally and internationally.”

An organometallic chemist, Baines has expertise in the synthesis and reactivity studies of low valent, main group molecules with new and interesting bonding paradigms. Through her investigations, she develops potential applications for the chemistry of novel compounds, with one discovery leading to a new class now used by researchers around the world.

She is the recipient of many awards, including the inaugural J.C. Polanyi Prize for Chemistry in 1988, the Clara Benson Award from the Canadian Society for Chemistry in 2002 and a Humboldt Research Award in 2015.

Baines’ research has attracted significant funding from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC). Most recently, her work as principal investigator on a multi-million Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI)/Ontario Research Grant (ORG) garnered a spectrometer, the workhorse instrument for her research and that of many of her colleagues.

While serving two terms as department chair, Baines reorganized the traditional teaching divisions into new research themes. Her vision helped raised awareness of research strengths; better aligned areas to foster collaboration and enabled the strategic development of undergraduate and graduate programs. Another major accomplishment during her tenure as chair was the significant upgrade and renewal of the chemistry building, including the new materials science addition.

As assistant dean, Baines began new initiatives designed to encourage graduate students to forge international research partnerships, and to bring international undergraduate students to Western.

She earns rave reviews from her students and respect from her colleagues for her fairness, common sense and long-range thinking.

***

Dr. Glenn Bauman, Oncology

Dr. Glenn Bauman is a leading international expert in multi-modality image-guided radiotherapy and cancer imaging; research areas strongly intertwined with his primary areas of clinical practice in genitourinary and central nervous system tumors.

In addition to the excellence Bauman has achieved as an independent, internationally acclaimed researcher, he is a valuable collaborator and team builder. His colleagues laud him for “his nimble ability to envision emerging areas of importance,” which has led to several innovations impacting clinicians and patients locally, and changes in practices nationally and internationally.

Bauman led the implementation of clinical tomotherapy, an early form of CT image-guided radiation therapy, within the London Regional Cancer Program. At the time, only three such instruments existed internationally, and today it is a standard form of radiation delivery in academic cancer centres.

A tireless advocate for building the greater cancer research community in London, Bauman transformed oncology into a signature research area at Western. His efforts have led to substantial peer-reviewed funding from the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research for several London cancer researchers over the past 14 years.

As a passionate educator, Bauman has been recognized through the University Students’ Council Teaching Honour Roll and a Teacher of the Year award from the division of radiation oncology. He places a top priority on all aspects of mentorship, showing genuine concern for the overall wellness and resilience of his trainees.

Throughout his recent terms as both chair and chief of oncology, Bauman supported and encouraged his colleagues and championed highly innovative educational opportunities.

Despite his tremendous success, Bauman remains a “humble and authentic leader, known for elevating everyone around him.”

***

Deborah Laliberte-Rudman, Occupational Therapy

Professor Deborah Laliberte-Rudman is “a credit to the university and a powerful ambassador for translative research.” She is a world leader in the discipline of occupational science and the profession of occupational therapy.

Rudman’s impact as a researcher has been recognized through top occupational science lectureships in Canada, the United States, Europe and Japan. In 2019, she received the Muriel Driver Lectureship, the highest honour granted by the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists.

Along with her colleagues, Rudman has attracted close to $4-million in research funding from many agencies, including the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) and the Drummond Foundation. Her work has informed various policies related to occupational therapy practice with older adults as well as curriculum pertaining to occupation, ageism and other forms of discrimination.

Rudman is an “inspiring educator” who takes the time to tailor her teaching approach to the needs of her students and clinicians. She consistently wins faculty of health sciences teaching awards for her efforts and dedication. She has supervised 58 graduate students and three postdoctoral fellows.

Her strong commitment to service sees her serving on many committees at Western and beyond, including the research committee within the Association of Canadian Occupational Therapy University Programs and as an elected member of the executive committee for the International Society of Occupational Therapists.

***

Western also selected Faculty Scholars in recognition of significant achievements in teaching or research. Recipients hold the title for two years and receive a citation as well as $7,000 each year for scholarly activities.

