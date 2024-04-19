Transforming Western’s campus into a dynamic hub for sustainability research, the Campus as a Living Lab (CLL) program doesn’t just study sustainability—it embodies it.

The grounds of the university have become a real-world laboratory for testing and implementation of initiatives where each project provides learning opportunities for students and contributes to Western’s sustainability goals.

“The program is so important because as a higher education institution, we have such plentiful opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration and diverse ways to learn from our environments. It is a fantastic way to try out new innovations and to ground students’ learning,” said Jess Cordes, engagement coordinator in Western’s sustainability office and a driving force behind CLL.

The program launched two years ago and currently there are fifteen active projects, with more on the horizon.

“From carbon reduction and building modelling to supporting pollinators and biodiversity, each project addresses different aspects of sustainability, ” Cordes said.

To initiate a CLL project, interested professors or groups can submit their proposals to the sustainability office. Upon approval, staff help develop a plan to outline collaboration, and responsibilities, along with project scope and timelines.

Understanding energy efficiency of campus buildings

One of the standout projects combines physics-based models and artificial intelligence (AI) to better understand the energy use of buildings on campus. Katarina Grolinger, Canada Research Chair in engineering applications of machine learning, is working alongside engineering professor Kamran Siddiqui to bring this project to life.

“Using the combination of these techniques, we can create more accurate and dynamic models of energy consumption, aiding in the efficient design and operation of campus buildings,” Grolinger said

“This integration allows us to predict and manage energy usage more effectively, ensuring our campus operations are both sustainable and cost-efficient, and it’s a fantastic way for students to see how theoretical knowledge is applied in real-world scenarios,” she said.

This approach not only prepares students to tackle future challenges in energy management but also instills a deeper understanding of the importance of sustainability in building design and maintenance.

Campus as a teaching tool

A significant part of the CLL’s success is its collaborative nature, involving students, faculty and community partners. Robert Buchkowski, a faculty member in the biology department, developed an ecosystem management course under the CLL umbrella.

His course encourages students to be actively involved in developing management plans for local ecosystems.

“We use the campus as a direct extension of our classroom, which allows students to apply their ecological knowledge in tangible, impactful ways,” Buchkowski said.

He highlighted the hands-on aspect of the course, where students explore various sustainable practices that could be implemented across the university’s diverse landscapes.

This semester, his students are engaged in projects that aim to enhance both biodiversity and the educational utility of areas such as the Baldwin Flats, located along the Thames Valley Parkway.

“The students have proposed a range of projects, from creating new agricultural plots inspired by the traditional practices of Indigenous peoples to enhancing environmental education programs,” Buchkowski said.

He sees potential for these student-led initiatives to shape not just the university landscape but also the students’ own approaches to environmental stewardship.

Making a long-term impact on campus

The live-staking project, which began just a year ago, has already seen significant participation.

Students and volunteers planted live stakes – cuttings from living trees – along Medway Creek to combat erosion and flooding. These stakes eventually grow into mature vegetation, bolstering the area’s ecological resilience.

“On planting day, about 30 to 40 people joined us. It was hands-on with everyone involved in hammering stakes and planting shrubs,” Cordes recalled. This project not only aims to improve the aesthetic and ecological state of campus but also serves as a vital flood mitigation strategy. In a few years the trees planted will blossom along the river.

All of these diverse projects share a common goal: to help make sustainability an imperative at Western through environmental education and operational excellence.

“As we approach the two-year anniversary of this program, we hope to grow awareness and eventually have projects from every department, enhancing learning through direct engagement with our environment. Every project, every research initiative through Campus as a Living Lab is a step towards a more sustainable future, not just for our campus but for students’ future careers and the broader community,” said Cordes.