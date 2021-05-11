More than one year into the pandemic, Zoom fatigue has certainly settled in for students, parents, colleagues and friends alike. We want to maintain our social connections, but we’re fed up with the virtual options available.

Cue Mixronline, a social video-chat platform that offers fun through built-in games, synchronized music and video, collaboration tools and a photo booth.

Founded by fourth-year Western engineering students Blaze Cerovcec and Garvan Doyle, Mixronline can be used for viewing parties and karaoke nights as well as for team projects, with built-in support for Google Docs and a shared whiteboard.

Feeling detached from and bored by virtual team socials last year, Cerovcec and Doyle started to discuss ways to improve how large groups socialize online.

“Within a couple weeks, we built a platform and hosted our first event with 60 other engineering students, and we decided the idea had potential,” said Doyle.

While the first iteration took just two weeks to build, the pair spent nearly three months rebuilding Mixronline and relaunched it successfully in February, 2021.

Since then, it has acquired more than 115,000 active users from all over North and South America, as well as Europe.

“We are very proud of the application, but the real excitement is for what lies ahead,” said Cerovcec.

The team recently launched a new version of the Mixr House — a virtual event space specifically designed for companies, clubs and larger groups to host virtual socials.

The Mixr House allows up to 120 guests to jump between rooms and use all the features Mixr offers. It also comes with the new Mixr Game Tournament, complete with a live leader board, in which users are placed into new rooms based on their position.

“The idea spawned from a lack of fun content for larger groups to enjoy virtually,” said Doyle. “We believe a game tournament is the perfect entertainment to get people socializing and meeting new people, while providing some friendly competition.”