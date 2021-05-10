Entrepreneurs are known for their resilience, but after a long year of dealing with the challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic, it’s not surprising if that resilience is put to the test. For the women entrepreneurs in a microenterprise program through My Sisters’ Place, a series of motivational workshops led by Ivey faculty was just what they needed to reclaim their passion and purpose. The microenterprise program, known as M.E., is one of the offerings from My Sisters’ Place, a social services organization that creates a community of women who support each other through experiences of trauma, mental illness, homelessness, addictions, and poverty. Women in the microenterprise program make and sell their own jewelry through an online shop. Janice Byrne, an assistant professor of Entrepreneurship, and Martha Maznevski, PhD ’94, a professor of Organizational Behaviour and faculty director for executive education at Ivey, recently led three virtual workshops, entitled Finding your Purpose, for the women in the microenterprise program. The goal of the sessions was to help the women identify their needs, talents, core purpose, and what drives them. Byrne proposed the workshops upon learning about the microenterprise program while researching the entrepreneurial ecosystem in London, Ont. The sessions were supported by the Pierre L. Morrissette Institute for Entrepreneurship. “It was great to have the Pierre L. Morrissette Institute for Entrepreneurship support this initiative,” said Byrne. “It is important for us to cultivate these ties within the community. Ivey, our faculty, staff, and students are all the stronger for it. It’s a win-win collaboration.”

A reminder of the human side of business