Western News is sharing some amazing journeys of athletes participating in Team Canada, highlighting expert insights on issues and trends about this unprecedented Olympic event, and rooting for the Canadian delegation as we follow the Games being held July 23 to Aug. 8.

Here’s a roundup of Western News stories on the Tokyo Olympics.

Athletes will soar, records will fall and inspiring stories will live on for decades. And of all the tales that will emerge from the Tokyo Olympics, the most enduring might be that of the world’s premier multi-sports event at a turning point. Read more.

Western grads Jen Martins and Jill Moffatt are part of Team Canada’s biggest Olympic rowing team in recent history. The journey was fraught with challenges, but these Mustangs alumni are ready for the race to take their place at the Olympic podium. Read more.

Two accomplished Western alumni are helping vault Team Canada to success as they play key organizational and motivational roles at the Tokyo Olympics. David Shoemaker is CEO of the Canada Olympic Committee, and Marnie McBean is chef de mission, leader of Canada’s team of athletes, coaches and support staff. Read more.

After an unprecedented delay due to a once-in-a-century global health crisis, the Tokyo Games are finally ready to begin. Yet the athletes, like the Games themselves, have changed. Jane Thornton, sport medicine physician and Canada Research Chair in injury prevention and physical activity for health, explains in this commentary. Read more.

As the Tokyo Summer Olympics get underway, Western is cheering on its Mustangs alumni who will be participating as athletes, coaches and officials at this year’s Games. Read more.

The International Olympic Committee and the World Health Organization are putting host nation, athletes at risk at Tokyo Olympics, writes MacIntosh Ross, Western professor of kinesiology, in this recent commentary. Read more.

Men have historically dominated elite sport for centuries, but thanks in part to the advocacy of organizations like the IOC Women in Sport Commission, global female representation in sport is greater than ever. Read more

The recent suspension of American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who was supposed to be heading to the Tokyo Olympic Games, for testing positive for marijuana has once again raised questions about what drugs should be banned from sports. Read more.