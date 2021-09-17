Today was a difficult but important day to honour survivors, hear their stories and hold conversations about gender-based and sexual violence.

Speaking out and reliving trauma is a painful process. Today, Western students have shown incredible strength and resilience. Western supports today’s walkout and we will continue to move forward to enhance security and safety on campus.

We will continue to listen to our students and be guided by their needs as we work towards a better campus culture so that all students – present and future – have a community they can trust.

Alan Shepard, President & Vice-Chancellor, on today’s student walkout