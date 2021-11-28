The Western Mustangs football team will have a chance to vie for the Vanier Cup after the team’s 61-6 victory over St. Francis Xavier’s X-Men during Saturday’s USports Mitchell Bowl.

“I think it’s a real credit to everyone in our defense, our coaches and our preparation,” said coach Greg Marshall. “I will say we prepared harder for this game than any other because the emphasis is on getting to know them.”

Western will play against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on Saturday, Dec. 4, to decide the 2021 Vanier Cup.

Here’s Western Athletics’ full reporting of Saturday’s game.