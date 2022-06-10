Western News is celebrating this year’s graduating Class of 2022 by sharing some of their stories and covering this milestone moment.

In-person convocation returns with a series of ceremonies June 13 to 24 celebrating the Class of 2022. Approximately 8,000 students are graduating this spring, joining approximately 330,000 Western alumni in 160 countries. Graduates from 2020 and 2021 who had virtual celebrations due to COVID-19 restrictions have the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies on campus July 4 to 8 or at a future convocation.

Read more

Don’t let the title of George Wang’s podcast fool you. He’s anything but Young and Foolish. Wang’s more of an old and wise soul. Wang, who earned his bachelor of medical science (honours specialization and biochemistry and cell biology), as well as a major in Italian language and culture, is one of approximately 8,000 students graduating this spring.

Read more.



Tyrese Walters has a soft spot for musical theatre. And alt-rock and indy music. Marching bands, too. But during his four years at Western, he discovered his heart is in directing choirs.

Read more.

Lara Plokhaar’s journey through university has taken a more circuitous path than she’d originally planned or hoped. But what has remained constant throughout the past five years has been her intent to cross the stage at Convocation with Grainger at her side.

Read more.



On a typical day in ‘retirement’, Dr. Jeffrey Turnbull and his team will see and treat about half of Ottawa’s homeless population. Turnbull knows their medical and mental afflictions and their addictions. More importantly, he knows their names and their stories. “They are like family,” says Turnbull, who received received an honorary doctorate from Western on June 3.

Read more.

A special, in-person graduation ceremony was held April 1 to celebrate the achievements of 20 Indigenous students graduating this spring. They were honoured with video greetings from Myrna Kicknosway, one of the elders who have helped support and guide Indigenous students, and songs and drumming from London-based Eagle Flight Singers.

Read more.