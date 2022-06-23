The Western Mustangs may get the chance to defend their Vanier Cup title on home turf when the 57th edition of the championship game comes to London, Ont., for the first time this fall.

During a news conference today, U Sports formally announced that Western and the City of London have been awarded the right to host the game at Western Alumni Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26.

“U Sports is thrilled to partner with the City of London, Tourism London and Western University to present this 57th edition of the Vanier Cup,” said Lisette Johnson-Stapley, U Sports chief sport officer. “London and Western offer the participating teams and fans outstanding accommodations, restaurants and sports facilities. We know guests travelling to the 2022 Vanier Cup will have a memorable experience, and we can’t wait for kickoff on Nov. 26!”

Extending excellence

The Mustangs football team has appeared in a record 15 Vanier Cup games, hoisting the chalice on eight occasions, most recently in 2021 when they defeated the Saskatchewan Huskies 27-21.

Hosting London’s first-ever U Sports football championship now adds to Western’s long history of sporting excellence.

“It’s just wonderful to be hosting the Vanier Cup,” said Western president Alan Shepard. “We’re excited for the opportunity to celebrate Western’s proud football tradition, showcase all the great things our university and city have to offer, and welcome fans from near and far to the newly renovated Western Alumni Stadium – featuring a CFL-regulation-sized playing surface and seating for over ten thousand spectators.”

The stadium is well-equipped to host the championship game, following a series of upgrades and improvements over the past year, including the installation of a new purple track, a new state-of-the-art turf field, and new lights and bleachers.

The 2022 Vanier Cup partnership is an extension of a collaboration between U Sports, Western and the City of London that will also see the city host the 2023 FISU World University Rowing Championships next July.

Zanth Jarvis, director of sport tourism with Tourism London said his team is excited to partner with U Sports and Western to bring the Vanier Cup to London for the first time. “Hosting an event of this calibre continues to highlight London as a premier sport hosting destination in Canada, while also providing a significant economic impact to our community. We look forward to showcasing London’s history and passion for football as we welcome fans for the 2022 Vanier Cup.”

Landmark logo

Today’s announcement also included the unveiling of the 2022 Vanier Cup championship logo, featuring an emblem of the Middlesex Memorial Tower at University College, a century-old monument dedicated to the fallen Canadian service people from Middlesex County who died in the First World War.

The Vanier Cup is a showdown between the Uteck and Mitchell Bowl national semifinals winners. The Mitchell Bowl pits the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec Dunsmore Cup champions against the Ontario University Athletics Yates Cup champions. At the same time, the Uteck Bowl will see Atlantic University Sport Jewett Trophy winners host the Canada West Hardy Cup champions.

The 2022 edition of the Vanier Cup will be broadcast in English by CBC Sports and in French by TVA Sports and will be available on both broadcasters’ digital platforms.

Additional event information, including the launch of ticket sales, will be announced in the coming weeks at VanierCup.com and WesternMustangs.ca