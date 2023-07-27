Marisa Geris-Cabral of Oneida Nation of the Thames, understands the importance of providing a space where Indigenous youth can see themselves as future members of the Western community.

As a first-year student in 2019, she joined the Mini-University Program, and has been community enhancement coordinator since 2022.



“I fell in love with the work and the mission of the camp,” said Geris-Cabral. “Which then led me to reapply each summer to work with the Mini-University.”

The program offers an opportunity for Indigenous youth to experience the academic, personal and social aspects of university life. Often, many campers return to Western as incoming students.

“The goal is to inspire Indigenous youth to pursue post-secondary education as they discover how culture can be integrated into a learning environment,” said Geris-Cabral.

Led by youth mentors, there are two five-day sessions per summer for participants ages 11 to 13 (July 9 to 14) and ages 14 to 17 (July 31 to Aug. 4). This year, both programs were full with 30 participants in each.

“I have one of the most rewarding jobs,” said Geris-Cabral. “I know this for a fact when I meet new youth every year and watch what one week of Mini-University can do for them in the long run.”

Youth in the programs stay in Brescia University College residence with their mentors, and the stay can sometimes cause feelings of homesickness or hesitation to step outside their comfort zones. However, the goal of camp is to ensure they have a safe space where they can be comfortable to express and be themselves.

“The first couple of days are crucial for team building among campers as well as among youth mentors,” said Geris-Cabral. “Once a relationship is established throughout the group, the environment is set up for success.”

The campers take part in a wide variety of activities, such as a sacred fire at the Wampum Learning Lodge, swimming in Western’s Recreation Centre, learning about fossils and minerals in the department of earth sciences, and a graduation ceremony.

Participants receive a certificate acknowledging which of the seven ‘grandfather teachings’ their mentor had honoured them with. The grandfather teachings ensure that campers and leaders carry themselves in ways that represent humility, love, bravery, wisdom, truth, respect and honesty.

“This is the most significant event for me due to how beautiful this event is in itself, and also due to the amount of pride the youth walk away with,” said Geris-Cabral. “It makes me very proud of the participants, the team of youth mentors and the program itself for providing these campers with such a rich experience.”

Rolla Heartfield, a first-time mentor and a second-year student from Parry Sound, said being on the Mini-University team has been a huge honour.

“Having the opportunity to lead Indigenous youth through the experiences, inspire them to discover their passions and allow them to reach their fullest potential was a beautiful thing to take part in,” said Heartfield. “It is something I think every kid should have the opportunity to take part in and is an experience I will never forget.”

In recent years, Western has committed to increasing Indigenous voices and presence across all levels of work, study and research. The Office of Indigenous Initiatives plays a lead role in championing Indigenous strategic directions, building collaborative and community-engaged partnerships, and supporting campus partners in implementing Western’s Indigenous Strategic Plan.