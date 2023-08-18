Western is continuing with plans for two new buildings to house 1,000 additional undergraduate and graduate students on campus.

An undergraduate residence on University Drive, beside Elgin Hall, will provide housing for 600 to 800 students. It is expected to be hybrid-style, with two bedrooms sharing private washroom facilities. An apartment will be built for 300 upper-year and graduate students on Platt’s Lane.

“Western is known for delivering a stellar student experience and our residences are a significant part of that,” said Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president of housing and ancillary services.

The new units will provide additional safe and affordable living options, meaning fewer Western students will need to find housing off campus.

“Western operates the largest student housing system in the province and second largest in the country,” Alleyne said. “We know how important on-campus housing is for our students and we pride ourselves on the positive and supportive environment within our residences.”

Construction expected to begin in 2024

Western held student workshops and focus groups throughout the spring and summer months to inform the design of the suite layouts and to prioritize building amenities.

Designs for both buildings will go to the board of governors for final approval this fall, with construction expected to begin next spring. The university is considering phased openings starting in September 2025 to accommodate students as soon as possible, with the residences expected to be fully operational by September 2026.

“These student accommodations are a key part of campus infrastructure to support our student growth,” Alleyne said.

Currently, Western can accommodate 7,000 students in 11 on-campus residence buildings in three different living styles for first-year students, and in apartments and townhomes tailored to upper-year and graduate students or those with families.

University Drive building a ‘front door’ landmark

The new undergraduate residence on University Drive will be located just inside Western’s main entrance off of Richmond Street.

“We recognize this is the front door to the university in many ways. The building design needs to reflect the values of the institution and welcome the community to campus.” -Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president of housing and ancillary services

The residence is expected to include a large dining hall, floor lounges, study nooks and common spaces for students to gather and collaborate.

During the consultation phase, students emphasized wellness and a connection to nature as top priorities. Proposed features of the new University Drive residence include a substantial fitness facility, outdoor gathering spaces, and the use of natural light and finishes.

“The majority of our incoming students choose to live on campus; in fact, we have the largest first-year residence system in the country and we guarantee all first-year students coming to Western out of high school a place in residence. Our residences provide an environment that’s focused on safety, assists our students with their transition to university and connects them with peers and new friends so they can have a supportive first-year experience,” Alleyne said.

Support for graduate, upper-year and international students

The new housing for upper-year or graduate students, including some units prioritized for international students, will be more private and emphasize independent living. The Platt’s Lane apartment is expected to include three room sizes and styles: studios, one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units.

“Studio apartments are not currently offered in our existing housing stock, so we’re excited about offering an additional option for students that is also more economical, recognizing we need a range of financially accessible living options for our upper-year and graduate students,” Alleyne said.

Western also supports students in their search for housing in the local community through off-campus housing services. This includes helping to review leases and hosting a listing service to highlight available rental units. Additional supports are available for international and out-of-province students, such as a program to visit and verify potential rentals before students arrive in London, Ont., which tripled its staffing complement this summer.