Kamran Siddiqui, a leading expert in alternative and sustainable energy systems, has been appointed vice-provost (graduate and postdoctoral studies) for a five-year term effective January 1, 2024.

Currently a professor of mechanical and materials engineering, and associate dean, graduate and postdoctoral studies in the Faculty of Engineering, Siddiqui will lead the development of innovative learning methodologies to enrich graduate education and prepare Western graduates to address increasingly complex societal challenges.

“Since joining Western in 2008, Kamran has demonstrated his commitment to enhancing graduate education in addition to supporting the wellbeing of graduate students and postdoctoral scholars,” said Florentine Strzelczyk, provost & vice-president (academic).

In addition to his current role, Siddiqui has served as one of the research directors at Western’s WindEEE Research Institute since it opened in 2012 and was associate chair (graduate) in the department of mechanical and materials engineering from 2011 to 2018.

“In today’s environment, change is happening at lightning pace, making it crucial that we use imagination and innovation to continuously improve graduate education,” said Siddiqui, a professor of mechanical and materials engineering.

“It is important that our graduate programs not only foster an inclusive learning environment for students and postdoctoral scholars, but also empowers them with knowledge and skills to serve society in the most effective and impactful way.”

Siddiqui succeeds Linda Miller, who has held the role since the formation of the School in 2008.

“I want to extend my sincerest appreciation to Linda for her leadership over the past 15 years,” said Strzelczyk. “Her care and dedication helped elevate Western’s reputation as a destination for graduate students and postdocs from around the world.”