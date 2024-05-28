Alzheimer’s is a disease with devastating effects, stripping away a person’s memories and eventually their identity.

Currently there is no pharmaceutical treatment to reverse it, but research is showing there is a therapy that seems to bring a person back, if only momentarily.

Music.

“We don’t really know why music has such a strong impact on humans,” said Jessica Grahn, psychology professor.

“What we do know is that music has a profound effect on mood, and that is something that can be beneficial to dementia and Alzheimer’s patients.”

Grahn, who studies music as a form of therapy for neurological conditions, will be giving a moderated talk on the power of music as part of a concert by London-based chamber choir Chor Amica on June 1.

Nearly half the choir members are Western students, faculty, alumni or staff.

The concert will feature Alzheimer’s Stories, an oratorio (a form of a musical composition with dramatic or narrative text) by Robert Cohen, that explores the impact of Alzheimer’s disease on the elderly, their families and caregivers.

Education staff with the Alzheimer’s Society Southwest Partners will be attending the concert to share a few of their own client stories and resources.

During her talk Grahn will discuss the emerging science behind music as a tool to connect and care for those experiencing degenerative neurological conditions.

Music as therapy

The therapeutical benefit of music is not a new discovery.

Grahn is careful not to overstate its impact on those suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

“Music is not some sort of magic cure for everybody and everything, but one of the great benefits of music is that it has no side effects,” said Grahn.

One of its most powerful benefits is facilitating social engagement, Grahn added.

While bringing a nonresponsive patient “back” temporarily is impressive, Grahn stresses that music also has therapeutical relevance for people dealing with all sorts of afflictions.

“One of the nice things about music is it is actually a place where you can exercise some agency, which helps counteract this sense of being a passive recipient of health-care interventions,” said Grahn.

Both making music and listening to it can foster social connections, which is incredibly important for healthy aging, Grahn said.

Singing together

Patrick Murray is the artistic director of Chor Amica, and it was his idea to bring Alzheimer’s Stories to audiences in London, Ont.

Given his own experiences with loved ones suffering from Alzheimer’s, Murray felt the subject was relatable for many, and said he could think of no better way to discuss the challenges of the disease than through the therapeutic experience of song.

“Alzheimer’s and dementia cuts across a broad swath of our society,” said Murray.

“My hope is to create a shared space where people can come and think through the impact dementia has in their lives.” – Patrick Murray, artistic director of Chor Amica

Chor Amica has a deep connection with the Western community with five faculty members involved in the production, including Grahn.

Three staff members, five students, 11 alumni and two retired faculty members are also part of the choir.

J. Bruce Morton, a professor of psychology and member of the choir will moderate the discussion with Grahn.



“This particular concert is exciting for me because I’ve had experience with music therapy both with children and elderly patients,” said Morton.

He added that hearing insights from Grahn is a great opportunity to encourage thinking about music as a vehicle for awakening the brain. Morton has seen the effects firsthand.

“When you play a song, for whatever reason, patients start singing and they start crying, or they start trying to talk. That’s their moment.”

Tapping into memory

While music’s impact on the brain may not be fully understood, the effects are even more powerful when an individual has a personal tie to a song.

“By far the most effective pieces are ones that have personal relevance, whether it’s through childhood, church or songs that take on personal meaning over time. Therefore, you have memories associated with them,” said Grahn.

The concert on June 1 will have the potential to bring greater awareness of music’s therapeutical effects directly through song, creating new memories for those singing and those listening.

In essence, it will use music to emphasize the power of music.

“This will really help bring the choir together, help us reach out and speak to an issue that matters to our time,” said Murray.



Concert Details