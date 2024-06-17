Heather Woods started working at Western as soon as she graduated from H.B. Beal Secondary School in 1974.

She had spent her spring break in the university’s operations room as part of a job exploration program called “Work Week.” Before the week was up, Woods – at that point, she was Heather Warner – had her first job offer in hand, a chance to work in the computing centre after earning her diploma.

She still remembers her first day on the job with what is now Western Technology Services (WTS). Unsure of the hours for her new gig, Woods’ father told her she should arrive early. He dropped her off at Western on the way to his 7 a.m. shift at Labatt Brewery.

“By quarter to seven, I was there, walking around and around the second floor of Natural Sciences.”

A man stopped to ask what she was doing and told Woods her boss’ bus didn’t arrive for another hour. He sent her downstairs to have a cup of tea.

It turned out to be the associate director of the department.

Woods was eager to take on the job in the computer centre, earning $3 per hour right out of high school, where she had completed Beal’s computer database program. She was experienced with key punching – entering data onto cards by creating holes at specific locations, representing numbers and letters, which could then be used to transfer information into early computers.

“We used IBM 029 and IBM 129 machines – clunkers,” Woods said.

Western also provided key punching for external clients, such as the school board and City of London’s outside workers.

Woods played a role in running London’s traffic lights, enabling the city to transfer cards to its own data centre to control signals.

“My husband used to laugh and say ‘we’ll blame it on you, then,’” when unsynchronized traffic signals caused frustration, Woods recalled. “London was much smaller, then. There were far fewer areas with traffic lights. It’s modernized now, but at that time, it was run by card.”

Technology speeds ahead

In five decades working at Western, Woods has had a front row seat as technology changed radically.

“Heather has not only witnessed immense change and growth at Western but has been a pivotal part of it. Throughout all these years, Heather has been a steady, guiding presence, always ready with hard work and unwavering dedication,” said Brent Fowles, director of cyber security and business services for WTS.

“I have come to know Heather as someone who embodies the true spirit of Western. Her dedication and commitment to excellence are qualities we all strive to emulate.” – Brent Fowles, director of cyber security and business services for WTS

The equipment used by WTS now is hardly recognizable from the punch cards and early computers she used in the 1970s and 80s.

After the IBM “clunkers” came the Univac 0710, a key puncher and verification machine all in one.

“You didn’t have to take your cards down to the machine room to check them. We thought we’d died and gone to heaven,” Woods laughed.

So-called “dumb” terminals arrived next, three displays across campus that relied on a central computer in the technology hub to power them.

“It was a bit of a shock, thinking ‘OK, we have to figure out how to use these,’” she said. Woods said her sharp memory helped her learn in each new role.

Over the course of her career, computers that used to fill entire rooms became small enough to tuck in back pockets and purses.

“It is scary, all the different changes I’ve witnessed. It’s also exciting,” Woods said.

Growth abounds

As technology has evolved, so has Western’s campus. When Woods started in 1974, there were 43 buildings on campus – now, more than 85. She’s seen dignitaries visit the university, even met Canadian musical legend Kim Mitchell on a trip through campus.

Now responsible for infrastructure, cable and design, Woods is part of the team that oversees all of Western’s wireless systems, from fibre optic cables to copper feeds to phones, stretching 10.7 million square feet across campus. The group won a Western Award of Excellence in 2023.

Clearly well-liked by her colleagues, Woods’ desk is dotted with pig figurines, toys and pictures – gifts co-workers bring from their travels in a nod to her favourite animal.

One wall of her cubicle shows the journey Woods has had at Western, from photos to newspaper clippings to mementos that acknowledge her 25 years of service, then 30, then 40.

The only missing piece is a reflection of her lifelong passion for baseball, with six national titles and 25 provincial titles under her belt. Woods’ team, the Ted Dilts Gems, played in the City of London Slopitch League and went on to represent the city and then the province at championships. Woods balanced work and competitive sports all while raising four children, even caring for a one-year-old and a three-month-old with team practices five to six days a week

Her incredible professional history at Western was recognized at a 50th anniversary party on June 14. Woods officially marks five decades of service on June 17.

Despite the legacy, she’s humble about the milestone.

“I hope I’ve helped some people over the years.”