Western’s 323rd convocation ceremonies were held in Alumni Hall from June 10 to 21. More than 8,560 students graduated this month, celebrating their hard work and dedication to education. Read their stories here.
Western News shares some of the highlights from the 2024 Spring convocation season:
A graduate shows her excitement before crossing the stage to receive a degree. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)
Twenty-two convocation ceremonies were held inside Alumni Hall. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)
Graduating students celebrate their convocation on UC Hill. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)
The last walk from Ursuline Hall to Alumni Hall ahead of the convocation ceremony for graduates from Brescia University College, which integrated with Western on May 1. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)
The Brescia University College Class of 2024 in front of Ursuline Hall. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)
A family celebrates their new graduate on campus. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)
Honorary degree recipient, Randy Boyagoda, a prolific writer, critic and scholar. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)
A graduating student watches the stage during a convocation ceremony in Alumni Hall. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)
Honorary degree recipient Jay Ingram, a prominent Canadian science communicator, speaks at a convocation ceremony. (Darryl Lahteenmaa/Western Communications)
Graduates celebrate their convocation in front of UC Hill. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)