Over the next two weeks, thousands of new Western graduates will cross the stage and receive their degrees, marking the culmination of years of hard work and the beginning of new opportunities.

In total, more than 8,560 students are graduating this spring.

They span 12 faculties and multiple generations, with graduates from 20 to 77 years old.

Ceremonies take place each morning and afternoon from June 10 to 21. Nine academic, business and community leaders are receiving honorary degrees this spring and sharing their wisdom with Western’s newest graduates.

The Class of 2024 joins more than 362,000 Western alumni in almost 160 countries around the world.

Read their stories: