After a seven-year journey that included unexpected health issues, overcoming obstacles and even celebrating love on campus, music student and dedicated percussionist Ryan Breen is graduating.

His convocation marks the end of an incredible and challenging experience at Western.

Breen’s time at Western, in the Don Wright Faculty of Music, began like many others – full of promise and excitement. “I started my undergrad in 2017 and loved it,” he said.

However, the summer after his first year he was diagnosed with a disease called aplastic anemia, a rare autoimmune disorder where the immune system attacks the bone marrow.

The diagnosis was life-altering. He had bruising, extreme fatigue and other symptoms that led him to see a doctor. The subsequent blood test results were alarming, leading to immediate hospitalization.

“I was confused and wasn’t sure what was happening to my body,” he said.

Breen’s treatment regimen was intense and meant he had to put his music degree on pause. He was in the hospital twice a week for blood transfusions and had to undergo various treatments.

The first year of treatment stretched into two, and then three, each time with the hope that the next course would be successful, and he’d be able to return to his studies at Western.

“The treatments were aiming to jumpstart my immune system, but I eventually had to undergo a bone marrow transplant, which was extremely scary,” he said.

The transplant surgery in September 2020 was a critical turning point. Doctors gave Breen chemotherapy and radiation to kill his immune system, and a donor’s bone marrow to grow a new one. The recovery was grueling, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was isolated in the hospital for six weeks. My parents could only visit one at a time, fully masked and from a distance,” he said.

Despite the hardships, Breen’s determination never wavered. By the summer of 2021, he began to feel better and was ready to return to school. It was a strange feeling, he admitted.

“I felt like a first-year student again, but older than everyone else.”

The support from his professors and classmates, particularly Jill Ball, his percussion professor who retired this year, was invaluable. “Dr. Ball lent me equipment to practice at home when I was sick, and kept in touch throughout my treatment,” he said.

Ball’s mentorship and encouragement were pivotal in helping Breen stay connected to his passion for music during a long recovery.

“Western played a significant role in my recovery and my success,” he said.

Finding love on campus

Breen’s return to Western also brought new joys. He was able to be with his girlfriend, Alexandra (Lexi) Graham, a saxophone player who had also attended Western. Their friendship blossomed into love when Breen was undergoing treatment, and they got married last year on campus at the Ivey Spencer Leadership Centre, with Breen’s father officiating.

“It was special to have our wedding on campus, surrounded by friends and family,” Breen said.

The couple’s wedding photos were taken on campus, a nod to their deep connection with the university. Adding to the layers of shared history and tradition, Breen’s father-in-law was also a Western graduate. Graham’s parents even took their wedding photos on campus.

“We wanted our wedding to reflect the journey we’ve been on, and Western is a huge part of that,” Breen said.

As Breen graduates, he and his now wife are preparing for their next adventure in Wales, where Graham will attend teacher’s college. “I’m taking a year off to support Lexi and explore the music scene there,” Breen said.

Looking back on his time at Western

Breen has many cherished memories from his time at Western.

“Performing in the campus theatres, particularly my solo recital, was incredibly special,” he said. “It was my final performance, marking the end of a seven-year journey, and it felt like everything had come full circle.”

“The community here, from my professors to my classmates, was incredibly supportive. Dr. Ball’s retirement coinciding with my graduation feels like a fitting end to this chapter,” he said.

The sense of community and support Breen experienced at Western extended beyond the classroom and hospital visits. He participated in clubs including Power to Change, a group dedicated to connecting Christian students.

“I met some of my closest friends here, and even though I was away for a while, they never forgot about me. It was hard seeing them graduate while I was still recovering, but they were always there for me,” Breen said.

“Everyone’s path is different, and that’s okay. Whether it takes four or ten years, what matters is perseverance and adapting to life’s challenges.”

Breen is one of more than 8,560 Western students graduating this spring. He joins more than 362,000 alumni in almost 160 countries around the world.