After struggling with mental health concerns, grappling with undiagnosed learning disabilities and trying to navigate through the ups and downs of online pandemic learning, Robin made the heartbreaking decision to drop out of high school.

“I felt like I was just stuck in this cycle of trying and failing,” they said. “I love learning and gaining knowledge, but doing school the traditional way just wasn’t working for me, and I was at a breaking point.”

That’s when Robin, who uses they/him pronouns, learned about School Within a University (SWAU) – a joint program between the Thames Valley District School Board, Western and Huron University. It provides students an alternative pathway to earn their high school diploma, get a taste of university life and access additional support through their transition to post-secondary education. Now in its 12th year, the program is the only one of its kind in the province.

“This program has a very unique way of allowing people who have lost hope to move forward. It has given me a second chance that I didn’t even know was possible.” – Robin

The program started with 20 students and one teacher in a single classroom at Althouse College, and has now grown to accommodate up to 50 students annually. Supported by a gift from the Joyce Family Foundation in 2014, the program recognizes a one-size-fits-all approach to education doesn’t work for some students.

“This program is for students who are academically capable of moving to post-secondary education, but for a variety of reasons are challenged in the traditional high school environment and are at risk of not graduating,” said Leslie Gloor Duncan, associate director, transition, leadership and enrichment at Western.

Building the university skillset

SWAU operates out of Huron University and offers both high school credit courses in small class sizes as well as the opportunity for students to take university courses to earn first-year credits toward their future degrees.

The entire SWAU learning environment mirrors what students in the program can expect at university, including providing the curriculum in the form of lectures and tutorials matched with independent coursework. Students can tailor their course load by quadmester (four semesters per year) and are provided academic supports and accommodations according to their unique needs.

“We take the opportunity in our program to help students build the skillset they’ll need for learning in university, so that they will be successful in that next stage of their education,” said Dave Carnevale, learning coordinator for the Thames Valley School Board, who oversees the program. “Sometimes it’s just about building self-esteem and confidence, and letting students be the best versions of themselves,” he said.

Support inside and outside the classroom

Recognizing that some students face socioeconomic barriers to education, the program also provides those who need it with access to healthy food and snacks, and funds transportation to and from school.

For Robin, it was the supportive learning environment that made all the difference.

“The environment is really special,” they said. “There are two teachers who spend a lot of time with us, even outside of class, which means we get to know each other as people. They have been so willing to push me to succeed but also to meet me where I am at.”

And now, thanks to SWAU, Robin is not only graduating high school, but has accepted an offer to attend Waterloo in the fall to study psychology.

“What’s important to me is helping people and making a more understanding world for people who are like me and who might be struggling,” they said. “My neurodiversity is so important to me, and so whatever path I can take to advocate for other people and to help show them that there is nothing wrong with them, that’s what I want to do.”

To respect their privacy, we have not used Robin’s last name.