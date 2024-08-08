For Florentine Strzelczyk, Western’s provost and vice-president (academic), immigrating to Canada profoundly shaped her perspective and approach to higher education, giving her a unique outlook that has informed her career.

Strzelczyk is a recipient of this year’s Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards, a people’s choice award program that honours inspirational immigrants who have made a positive impact within their communities.

“I fell in love with Canada as a student more than 30 years ago, and since that time have lived and worked in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Newfoundland. I have been privileged to create deep and meaningful connections with colleagues, coworkers and friends from coast to coast and I am grateful for their support that resulted in this recognition,” said Strzelczyk.

An accomplished scholar and leader, Strzelczyk has had significant impact across the Canadian higher education landscape throughout her career.

“We are delighted Florentine has been recognized for her decades of contributions to enable student access and success, strengthen inclusivity and help individuals and institutions realize the importance of global connection.” -Western President Alan Shepard.

As an immigrant in the post-secondary education sector, Strzelczyk understands implicitly the value and impact international perspectives bring to campus life.

Originally from Germany, Strzelczyk began her career in Canada as a PhD student at the University of British Columbia. After teaching for a year at Queen’s University, Strzelczyk moved to the University of Calgary in 1997, where she received several prestigious awards for her research and held several progressive academic and administrative leadership positions, culminating in her appointment as deputy provost in 2018.

Strzelczyk was named provost and vice-president academic at Memorial University of Newfoundland in 2021, where she facilitated and supported the creation of a new campus in Labrador, expanding access to university education for Indigenous students in the vast province.

After joining Western in May 2022 as provost and vice-president (academic), one of Strzelczyk’s early achievements was the development of Western in the World, the university’s new global engagement plan to guide international strategy over the next several years.

“With our increasingly interconnected world, I understand the value of a global mindset. It is why I am so committed to supporting Western’s efforts to champion global citizenship, deepen international research and partnership opportunities and strengthen our engagement in the world.”

Shaping the leaders of tomorrow

Strzelczyk’s impact extends beyond the university campus. Recognizing that higher education requires leaders who can envision and shape the future, Strzelczyk has inspired new academic leaders to be innovative, bold and empathetic through her work as a mentor, facilitator and instructor in national leadership programs over the past 20 years.

She is currently a co-facilitator of the Senior University Administrators Course through the Centre for Higher Education Research and Development at the University of Manitoba.



A lifelong commitment to service

Strzelczyk’s commitment to community engagement has been a cornerstone of her career. As a student at UBC, she taught German language classes to local students. She later became one of the founders of the Association of German Education Calgary, which advocated for the establishment of a bilingual German school that catered to diverse immigrant communities.

In London, Ont., Strzelczyk currently serves on the boards of Museum London and the London Economic Development Corporation.

“Florentine’s civic engagement aims to enhance cultural offerings, facilitate opportunities for newcomers and foster an ecosystem where higher education, industry and culture can thrive,” John Doerksen, vice-provost (students), wrote in his nomination for Strzelczyk’s award.

Provincially, Strzelczyk serves on the eCampus Ontario board of directors, focusing on advancing teaching and learning through technology. She is also a member of the executive of the Ontario Council of Academic Vice-Presidents, providing leadership on educational excellence and major policy issues affecting universities.

Read more about what led to Strzelczyk’s selection as a Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Award recipient, as well as a complete list of 2024 winners, including Western grad Gervan Fearon, PhD’99, president of George Brown College.