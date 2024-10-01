Thousands of Western students and alumni flocked to campus for Homecoming 2024, enjoying three days of activities to celebrate their university experience and the connections built in London, Ont.

From class reunions to the Alumni Awards Celebration to the opening of the Ronald D. Schmeichel Building for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the 75th Homecoming highlighted the pride and success of Western’s graduates driving change around the world.

Current students participated in the fun, celebrating at a pancake breakfast where 600 plates of pancakes were served, and joining the Student Fan Festival in droves, with more than 8,400 enjoying food trucks, a photo station, caricature artist and performers.

A record-setting crowd of 13,822 filled Western Alumni Stadium for a sold-out football game against rival Queen’s Gaels, where the Mustangs dominated with a 39-14 victory.

Western News shares a few of this year’s Homecoming highlights: