Thousands of Western students and alumni flocked to campus for Homecoming 2024, enjoying three days of activities to celebrate their university experience and the connections built in London, Ont.
From class reunions to the Alumni Awards Celebration to the opening of the Ronald D. Schmeichel Building for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the 75th Homecoming highlighted the pride and success of Western’s graduates driving change around the world.
Current students participated in the fun, celebrating at a pancake breakfast where 600 plates of pancakes were served, and joining the Student Fan Festival in droves, with more than 8,400 enjoying food trucks, a photo station, caricature artist and performers.
A record-setting crowd of 13,822 filled Western Alumni Stadium for a sold-out football game against rival Queen’s Gaels, where the Mustangs dominated with a 39-14 victory.
Western News shares a few of this year’s Homecoming highlights:
Western alumni were purple and proud at Homecoming 2024 with coordinated outfits. (Frank Neufeld)
Classes celebrating their reunion year – including several marking their 50th anniversary since graduating – connect at the Golden Anniversary Brunch. (Frank Neufeld)
Earth sciences professor Burns Cheadle, PhD’86, a member of the Western Alumni board, helped serve up students at the pancake breakfast. (Frank Neufeld)
The Alumni Awards Celebration recognized five recipients of Alumni Awards of Merit and six faculty-specific awards, (L to R) Kadie Philp, Brian McIntosh, Susan Haigh, Rick Konrad, Amanda Holden, President Alan Shepard, Nils Petersen, Lousie Taylor, Thomas Neumann, Janelle Coultes, Jamie Hillman. (Frank Neufeld)
Western students enjoyed a free pancake breakfast on Sept. 28 as part of Homecoming 2024 celebrations. (Frank Neufeld)
The student pancake breakfast at Homecoming served up 600 plates of pancakes. (Frank Neufeld)
Western President Alan Shepard (right) and Emilie Kalaydjian, University Students’ Council president (centre), celebrate Homecoming 2024 with friends of all ages. (Frank Neufeld)
The Student Fan Festival included 26 food trucks, a photo station, caricature artist and performers. (Geoff Robins)
Over 8,400 Western students attended the Student Fan Festival, which offered food trucks, performers, a photo station and free entry to the football game. (Geoff Robins)
The Western Mustangs dominated with a 39-14 win over rival Queen’s Gaels at the Homecoming football game. (Frank Neufeld)
A record-breaking 13,822 fans filled Western Alumni Stadium for the football game on Sept. 28. The Mustangs won 39-14. (Frank Neufeld)
Many Western students were part of the crowd of 13,822 at Western Alumni Stadium for the Homecoming football game. (Frank Neufeld)
Western Mustang football players (L to R) Brian Bennett and Keanu Yazbeck celebrate during the Homecoming game on Sept. 28. (Frank Neufeld)
Western alumni celebrate the 75th Homecoming in style – purple and proud. (Frank Neufeld)