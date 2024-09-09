Campus is buzzing with the energy of a new academic year as Western celebrated more than 6,600 incoming first-year students and welcomed back thousands of others for another year.
From moving into residence to concerts to volunteering, Orientation Week 2024 helped introduce new students to the Western community and its values.
Western News shares a few of this year’s OWeek highlights:
Two students play Jenga together on campus during OWeek 2024. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)
An Indigenous dancer in regalia performs during the opening ceremony for OWeek 2024. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)
Western Sophs helped more than 5,200 first-year students move into 12 residences across campus to kick off OWeek 2024. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)
A Western Soph moves in a first-year student during OWeek 2024. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)
Western President Alan Shepard (third from right), Provost and Vice-President (Academic) Florentine Strzelczyk (second from right) and Western Sophs gather at the start of OWeek 2024 as first-year students moved into residence. (Christopher Kindratsky/Western Communications)
Western students helped Stem2Stern build boats during OServes, which offers the opportunity to volunteer with community organizations in London, Ont. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)
Dancers performed during the Global Village event on Sept. 6, 2024. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)
The Western Mustangs Band plays at the Western Mustangs football game during OWeek 2024. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)
Brayden Misseri runs with the ball during an OWeek game against the Carleton Ravens. The Mustangs won 52-21. It was the inaugural “White Out Game,” where the Mustangs and more than 5,000 fans who attended all wore white. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)
Western Sophs and students celebrate at the opening ceremony for OWeek 2024. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)
The OWeek opening ceremony serves to welcome more than 5,200 first-year students to Western with music, fun and connection. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)
Upper-year students at Western take on the role of Sophs to lead OWeek programming. (Steven Anderson/Western Communications)