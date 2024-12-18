Western has been named one of the top Canadian employers for diversity, according to Forbes’ list of 200 organizations leading the way on equity, diversity and inclusion in their workplaces.

“The entire university community has been involved in making Western a place that values its diversity. There is a real sense of ownership, and that’s exciting,” said Opiyo Oloya, associate vice-president of equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI).

“Western as a community has really rallied around the idea of creating an inclusive campus. To me, this ranking shows our university is on the right path.”

Forbes’ list recognizes organizations “excelling in creating diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces,” based on analysis of their policies and interviews with approximately 40,000 workers at 1,200 companies with more than 500 employees across the country.

Western placed 44th out of 200 companies and was one of 11 research-intensive universities to be ranked.

Creating a more inclusive and equitable experience is a pillar in the university’s strategic plan, Towards Western at 150. Efforts have been underway for years to further prioritize EDI across all of Western’s faculties and departments, including recruiting more diverse students and researchers, providing bursaries, scholarships and research funding for underrepresented groups and the creation of new programming to support a welcoming culture.

It pays dividends for everyone at Western, staff and leaders say.

“When we create space for diverse perspectives, this is when we see new ideas emerge, and that’s where change happens,” said Christy Bressette, vice-provost and associate vice-president of Indigenous Initiatives.

“Many challenges we see before us in society remain because we continue to approach them with the same kind of thinking – when we make space for diversity, we make way for innovation.”

Seizing momentum

Western leaders say the recognition of progress is exciting – but not a sign that work to create a diverse and welcoming culture is complete.

“I’m thrilled Western has been recognized in this way. While we celebrate this exciting news, it’s also important to use this momentum to continue to push the envelope,” engineering professor Kibret Mequanint said.

He said he’s seen the student population diversify since he arrived at Western 21 years ago. But there’s still more to be done to attract scholars from various communities and ensure greater diversity among research chairs, for example, Mequanint said.

Aisha Haque, director of Western’s Centre for Teaching and Learning, echoed the idea.

“We have a lot more work to do together, and I think our shared values and commitment will help us get there,” she said.

It’s not just about increasing representation, but changing structures and processes to prioritize equity, Haque said. Western’s culture has shifted in recent years, becoming a place where everyone can bring their full selves to work, she added.

“I want to work in a place where people and relationships come first, where diversity of thought and approach are welcomed as assets, where we can advocate for decolonization. That’s the kind of culture I see Western starting to nurture around us, and I think it’s incredible,” she said.

Campus-wide effort

Work to ensure all students, staff and faculty feel welcome on campus has been consistently supported by Western’s leadership, several employees said.

It’s creating a new, modern identity for Western, said Lisa Highgate, senior human rights advisor in Western’s Human Rights Office.

“The growth we’ve had on campus is a result of leaders who weren’t just saying the right things but willing to do the right things, too,” said Highgate, who co-led the university’s anti-racism working group.

“Diversity allows people to feel heard, feel seen, it promotes understanding and empathy. I believe that the more diverse voices we have, the more innovative and creative we can be.”

The creation of the Office of EDI, an emphasis on hiring more Black and Indigenous scholars and mentorship programs to help new graduates launch in their fields are all positive signs of progress, Highgate said.

Other examples of change at Western:

Western Black Leadership University Experience , which provides paid part-time leadership experiences for Black students at London organizations

A major and minor in Black studies, which offer local, national and global perspectives on Black history, culture and heritage

Head & Heart Indigenous Research Fellowship to provide two consecutive summer research opportunities to upper-year undergraduate students

EDID Champions program to turn allies into advocates who will learn, network and promote more diverse and inclusive environments in their units

Western Inclusion, Diversity and Equity survey to better understand campus demographics and inform future initiatives

Online training modules to help educate, raise awareness and stamp out racism, antisemitism and Islamophobia on campus

Western Career Launch and Professional Development Program for New Graduates , which prioritized hiring qualified individuals who identify as Black or Indigenous

Western’s new Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, Decolonization and Accessibility strategic plan – what Oloya called a “very robust plan to continue the journey on a collective and clear path” – launched Dec. 4.

“We want to make sure our campus is a microcosm of a very diverse society and that people see themselves reflected on campus, feel they belong here,” he said.

“This work begins to bind us together, to celebrate our uniqueness, our diversity and the common humanity that unites us all.”

Learning environments set tone

Creating learning and living environments for students that prioritize EDI is also key to instilling those values among staff, Western leaders said.

“How we welcome students to campus has great parallels for how we create an inclusive and welcoming environment for our employees as well,” said Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president (housing and ancillary services).

His team has implemented more holiday celebrations to reflect a wide variety of cultures and religions while educating other staff and students. From Lunar New Year to Diwali to Nowruz, those events help to build networks and relationships, he said.

“It creates community. You want to create environments in all workplaces where people feel like they belong – that’s when they perform their best,” Alleyne said.

“A diverse workforce only helps us serve our students better.” – Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president (housing and ancillary services)

Bressette said Indigenous students and scholars are more likely to choose Western to study or work in recent years, as they see greater representation on campus.

Improving diversity at the university is a path to greater impact, she said.

“Indigenous knowledge is all about celebrating the unique gifts given to each person. When we focus on that, creating space for diverse thinking and perspectives, it gives us space to envision the world in a new way.”