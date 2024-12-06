Western has launched a new strategic plan, the first of its kind at the university, to guide work in equity, diversity, inclusion, decolonization and accessibility (EDIDA) across campus.

The roadmap, Advancing Inclusive Excellence, was built by the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) through extensive consultation and engagement with students, staff, faculty and alumni groups.

“What we have is more than just a document. It is an expression of collective voices from our community, a roadmap of diverse perspectives with a commitment to cultivating an inclusive campus where every voice is valued and everybody can thrive,” Opiyo Oloya, associate vice-president of EDI, said at the launch of the strategic plan on Dec. 4.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Oloya called it a “moment of celebration, but also responsibility,” urging everyone at Western to get involved with work to build belonging and drive change. He also thanked Western’s Office of Indigenous Initiatives, which leads decolonization efforts and helped provide feedback on the guiding document.

“This is a beautiful plan we can all step up and enact. Sometimes we need to see the green flag waved before us – it means go. We’re waving that flag today,” said Christy Bressette, vice-provost and associate vice-president of Indigenous Initiatives.

“Let’s create opportunities to see, hear and listen to one another, elevate the voices of each other,” she added. “These are lessons our Elders teach us every day and they are truly nuggets of wisdom that can help us do the work that we do here. It’s a real privilege to be here at Western. We have an opportunity to influence and shape the leaders of today.”

The plan is meant to build a greater sense of belonging across campus. Each faculty or department is tasked with identifying and driving change in priority areas that align with their mission. Tools and timelines, including a companion guide and resource to help with action planning, are available from the Office of EDI.

The EDIDA strategic plan has five main pillars:

Diverse representation and engagement Inclusive excellence in learning and teaching Inclusive excellence in research and innovation Safe, accessible and inclusive spaces, places and experiences System-wide capacity building and cultural change

Advancing Inclusive Excellence will be implemented over the next three years, with a target date of June 2027 to review and reflect on the progress. Oloya spoke with Western News about seizing momentum to achieve the plan’s goals.

Western News: Why is it important to have this strategic plan as our guiding document for EDIDA work across campus?

Opiyo Oloya (OO): The EDIDA plan really gets its energy, its roots, from the university’s strategic plan, Towards Western at 150. Right from the very beginning, there was that impetus to create a welcoming and inclusive campus, to increase diversity and equity in Western’s workforce and student population and to address racism and all forms of discrimination. We are three years into the work. There have been so many successful initiatives and projects here at Western. We are not starting from scratch.

How were the five pillars chosen?

OO: We need to give credit to Western’s community. There were town halls, meetings, one-on-ones, every part of our community was invited to give input – and they did.

These are the collective voices of the Western community, including alumni, saying ‘this is what we want.’ These pillars really speak to the fact that Western is a very diverse campus where learning and teaching is taking place, where people are working. In order for these goals to really be implemented, we also need to change our attitudes. And Western has been changing. I have seen it. People are very focused, people are ready, people are willing. That energy and motivation to change, to move the institution forward so it is more inclusive and diverse, that energy is strong.

The vision centres on that sense of belonging and ensuring everyone can reach their full potential. What does that look like?

OO: Feeling like you belong is the experience everyone wants to have when they are navigating a large institution. We added accessibility as a focus because there are many who live with visible and invisible disabilities, and to be truly inclusive, we have to be aware of what it means to navigate campus. We have to create opportunities for those with various abilities, or those from the LGBTQIA+ community, or the Black community, for example. I can tell you, we are seeing change for real. These communities are increasingly seeing Western as a destination because the door is open and inviting and they see this as a place where they can feel included and welcome.

Faculties and departments across the university are expected to shape the work of this plan and drive its progress. What do you hope to see from them?

OO: As we built this plan with our community, there was a call, loud and clear, for accountability. We believe that people must be involved – as they were from the inception of the plan – through the implementation. It can’t simply be a checklist of items. Each faculty, unit and department will look at the five pillars of the strategic plan and under each one, add strategies with their own corresponding objectives. ‘What are the things that are important to us?’ In that process of discussing those goals, therein lies the success of the plan. Faculties, units and departments will be more invested and want to make sure it succeeds. We will ask, ‘have you got a committee in place to lead this work? Have you selected your strategies?’ We will also say ‘how can the Office of EDI support you?’

How can individuals in our campus community embrace this opportunity and help move the plan forward?

OO: My invitation is to every single member of our community: take a look, read the plan and then ask yourself if your unit or faculty is beginning to engage with this plan. You will find spaces or a group where that is happening. Join in, lend your hand and be part of that change. This is not work that you can do alone. This is collective work, community work, for the betterment of all.