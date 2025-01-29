Medical sciences student and Mustangs football star Jackson Findlay has been named one of the top student-athletes in Canada.

The U SPORTS Top 8 Academic All-Canadians were announced Wednesday at a ceremony. Findlay was the Ontario University Athletics male honouree for 2024-25.

“Receiving this award is a great honour, as it is a true representation of a student-athlete,” Findlay said. “Being that representative for Ontario as well as Western, it’s really prestigious. I am very grateful to have been recognized for the things I’ve done athletically, academically as well as in my community.”

Findlay, who hopes to become both a paediatric oncologist and a professional athlete, is an integral part of the Western Mustangs football team.

The defensive back and team captain has won numerous awards for his academic accomplishments and excellence on the field, including the President’s Trophy as 2024 OUA Outstanding Stand-Up Defensive Player of the Year and MVP in the 2023-2024 season.

“Jackson is an outstanding individual and a high-achieving student. He’s a quiet leader and treats everyone with respect. He models everything that makes our team strong and passes that on to younger players,” said Greg Marshall, head coach of the Western Mustangs football team.

Findlay said he was especially honoured to be the second Mustang football player to be named among the Top 8 Academic All-Canadians. Linebacker Nick Vanin was named among the country’s best student-athletes in 2019.

“To be a great football player, you need to be able to be a smart football player as well. I think the game teaches you so many things which carry over to the classroom and life in general,” Findlay said.

He helped lead the team to a silver medal at the OUA provincial championship last year, following three consecutive Yates Cup victories and a win at the Vanier Cup, the Canadian university football championship, in 2021.

“Jackson is inarguably an exceptional football player; but what really makes him exceptional and what makes us most proud as Mustangs is how much he cares about his teammates and about making the world a better place.” – Christine Stapleton, Western’s director of sports and recreation

“In addition to his many athletic and academic commitments, Jackson volunteers his time to coach women’s football and work with Western Alumni to advocate for the importance of donor-funded awards to support student athletes. As the current president of the Mustangs Athlete Student Council he also makes time to volunteer with the Boys and Girls Club of London each week,” Stapleton added.

Findlay is a strong believer in community involvement.

In addition to volunteering with the Mustangs Athlete Student Council, Western Alumni and women’s flag football, for the past nine years he has worked with Challenger Baseball during his summers, supporting children with mental and physical disabilities to play baseball and build relationships. He also helps to coach local flag and tackle football teams.

Academically, Findlay has been on the Dean’s List at Western for the past three years and has also been recognized as an Academic All-Canadian for the past three years (2021-2023). He is in the fourth year of his medical sciences program at Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry.

Among nearly 5,000 student-athletes who achieved U SPORTS Academic All-Canadian status this season, Findlay is one of just eight student-athletes – one female and one male student-athlete from each of the four conferences across the country – who were selected for the Top 8.

U SPORTS student-athletes achieve Academic All-Canadian status for having maintained an average of 80 per cent or better over the academic year while competing for one – or more – of their university’s varsity teams. The Governor General’s Academic All-Canadian Commendation was founded in 2013 by the Right Honourable David Johnston, former Governor General of Canada, who first honoured Canada’s Top 8 student-athletes.

