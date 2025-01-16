As a teenager, Sara Boston became increasingly aware of her family’s disconnection with their Anishinaabe culture. She is working toward reclaiming her culture, and is determined to help bridge that gap for others.

The first-year Western student from Batchewana First Nation near Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. is one of five Indigenous students who received the National Indigenous Scholarship, a $50,000 award.

“I’m so excited to be able to pursue my dreams with this scholarship,” Boston said. “It has unlocked amazing opportunities for my academic and career goals.”

Initially intending to study engineering at Western, she made a last-minute switch to Indigenous studies.

“I decided it’s the best fit for me. Indigenous studies courses are helping me understand my own culture better because I didn’t grow up with it,” Boston said.

Effects of assimilation policies

Following Canada’s confederation,158 years of laws and policies intended to assimilate Indigenous people into the larger population of European settlers were enacted. They impacted community and family ties, and disrupted the intergenerational transmission of Indigenous languages and cultures.

“So many Indigenous people grew up separated from their culture and I think it’s crucial to get it back,” Boston said. “My mom is really happy that I’m learning it because she didn’t grow up with the culture either.”

Paula Cornelius-Hedgepeth, director of Indigenous engagement at Western, can relate to Boston’s experience.

“Even though I grew up in Oneida Nation of the Thames, I was very much disconnected from my own culture due to colonization, colonial policies and residential schools,” Cornelius-Hedgepeth said.

“Later in life, I reconnected to my Haudenosaunee culture and identity. It was missing throughout my early years and that had a substantial impact on me. I did not want my own sons to have to fight to reclaim their culture and identity.”

Through the Office of Indigenous Initiatives, Cornelius-Hedgepeth focuses the work at the Wampum Learning Lodge on reclamation of Indigenous cultures, knowledges and practices. These initiatives help pass on valuable traditions to future generations while also educating the public.

“By embracing who we are, honouring our history, picking up our culture and languages and practicing our ceremonies and traditions, we strengthen ourselves as individuals and as a community.” – Paula Cornelius-Hedgepeth, director of Indigenous engagement and Wampum Learning Lodge

Cornelius-Hedgepeth applauds Boston’s efforts to reconnect to her cultural knowledge and practices, as well as her work to ensure youth in her community are well represented.

Advocating for Indigenous cultures

Boston began pursuing opportunities to celebrate her community’s culture as a teen. In Grade 11, she joined her high school’s Indigenous youth council. By Grade 12, she was president, leading initiatives to heighten Indigenous visibility.

“We were able to offer cultural events not otherwise available in school, like making medicine pouches and feather wrapping.”

Boston also successfully applied for a provincial grant aimed at helping students drive positive action in their schools.

“I was able to get us a $1,000. We turned it into a big event where we made ribbon skirts for the whole council. Our school didn’t have many Indigenous students compared to others in the area, so it was a good way to get the word out about who we are.”

Boston believes all Canadians can benefit from learning about both the cultures and histories of Indigenous Peoples.

“It’s such a beautiful culture. It connects individuals to the land and to each other through ceremonies. I’m trying to live my life knowing that everything is interconnected.” – Sara Boston, first-year Indigenous studies student

Boston’s advocacy for Indigenous identity was among the extracurricular activities that helped her earn a scholarship. While maintaining a high academic standing, she also worked in Batchewana First Nation as a day camp counselor supporting children’s programs.

“We did different artwork and crafts with the kids, and we often had people come in to do presentations. I always really enjoyed listening to the people who shared their knowledge with us.”

Having so many more opportunities at Western to engage with Indigenous communities and culture, her first term already has her considering additional career options.

“At first, I was thinking about going into law school, but now I’m leaning towards teaching because I want more people to learn about Indigenous culture,” Boston said.

She credits much of her success to her parents, and to the Indigenous Graduation Coach at her high school.

Hockey also helped prepare Boston for success.

From Soo Greyhounds to Team Ontario

“I’ve been playing hockey my entire life. It taught me how to manage my time well, because there’s a big commitment with all the practices and games in competitive leagues.”

Part of her dedication included extra training to improve her skills as a goalie.

In addition to playing for the U18 AA Soo Jr. Greyhounds, she was selected for Team Ontario for two years of the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships. Her team won the gold medal in Grande Prairie, Alta. in 2024.

For now, Boston is taking a break from hockey, though she still longs for the competition and comradery of the sport. Instead, she is prioritizing her studies and building more opportunities for Indigenous pride on campus through her participation in the Indigenous Students’ Association.

“I’m looking forward to even more events this year. We are now planning for the powwow that will be held on campus in March.”

Boston said creating space for and respecting Indigenous ways in higher education makes meaningful steps toward restoring vital connections to culture.

“There is such a big population of Indigenous people who don’t feel comfortable expressing themselves through their own culture. At Western, I can proudly do that and it’s a big part of my experience here.”