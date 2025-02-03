Western is marking Black History Month 2025 with a series of events hosted by the university’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI).

Black History Month is celebrated every February to honour, recognize and discuss the legacies and contributions of Black people in Canada and around the world.

Black stories and experiences are at the forefront of Western’s Black History Month events this year, presented under the theme of Black Resistance.

Opiyo Oloya, associate vice-president of EDI, said the theme holds significance as “we honour the courage and determination of Black communities throughout history.”

“Black Resistance highlights the resilience and strength of Black communities to overcome oppression, discrimination and anti-Black racism. This theme also celebrates the successes and rich contributions of Black peoples to all facets of life while acknowledging Black people were here, are here and always will be here.”

Guest speakers, panel discussions, movie screenings and more

Guest speakers throughout the month include alumni Cameron Bailey, BA’87, LLD’18, CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and Sunday Ajak, BA’23, former University Students’ Council (USC) president. Bailey will present on the topic of Black excellence, and Ajak, business advisor at the Morrissette Institute for Entrepreneurship will focus on Black resistance and leadership. Dean Barnes, creator and host of the podcast My Hockey Hero will speak to the impact Black individuals have made on hockey.

Panel discussions include Black Resistance Against the Status Quo, which will feature perspectives on systemic anti-Black racism and the lived experiences of Black communities. Oghenetega (Tega) Glory Odjevwedje, MBA’22, co-president of Western’s Black Law Student’s Association, will moderate the discussion exploring how Black resistance can be effective in advocating for justice, health care, education and the protection of human dignity. Panelists include Patricia DeGuire, Chief Commissioner of the Ontario Human Rights Commission, Remi Warner, interim executive director of the Human Rights Legal Support Centre, and Alexandra Kane, music director, Grand Theatre of London, lead activist for Black Lives Matter London and founding member of the Black London Network.

Other on-campus events include a Black history photo exhibit at Weldon Library and movie screenings at McKellar Theatre in the University Community Centre (UCC) throughout the month.

A luncheon will celebrate Black faculty and staff, and this month, Black student scholarship recipients and their families will gather to celebrate their academic achievements.

Western’s Black History Month events are free, with some requiring advance registration.

Western Black History Month events

Feb. 5 Black Excellence with Cameron Bailey, BA’87, LLD’18

1 – 2 p.m.

McKellar Theatre, UCC

Cameron Bailey is the CEO of TIFF, the world’s largest public film festival.

Feb. 6 Redefining Black History: Exhibition of Resilience and Enduring Legacies

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Weldon Community Room (Room 128), D.B. Weldon Library

Through archival photos and five themes, this walk-through exhibition highlights the resilience, strength and unity of the Black community.

Feb. 6, 13 and 26 Black History Month Movie Collection: Exploring Black Stories Through Film

Get Out – Feb. 6, 7:00 p.m.

The Color Purple – Feb. 13, 7:00 p.m.

Hidden Figures – Feb. 26, 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 24 Black Resistance Against the Status Quo: A Black History Month Panel

5 – 7 p.m.

Thames Hall Atrium, Thames Hall

Oghenetega (Tega) Glory Odjevwedje, co-president of Western’s Black Law Student’s Association moderates a panel discussion framing “resistance” as a force for advocacy across sectors such as education, health care, criminal justice and child welfare.

Feb. 26 Being Black with a Purpose: Black Resistance and Leadership in Action with Sunday Ajak, BA’23



1 – 2:30 p.m.

The Ronald D. Schmeichel Building for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Room 2235

Western graduate Sunday Ajak, a former USC president and business advisor at the Morrissette Institute for Entrepreneurship, will lead a discussion exploring themes of Black resistance, resilience and leadership, shedding light on the vital roles Black leaders play in fostering community, empowerment and advancing equality.

Feb. 27 Diasporic Delights and Black Community Panel

12 – 1:30 p.m.

Thames Hall Atrium, Thames Hall

Members of Western’s Black community will lead a panel discussion celebrating Blackness, identity and culture followed by a tasting of West African, East African and Caribbean diasporic cuisine and light refreshments.

Feb. 28 The Power of Representation in Hockey with Dean Barnes

4 – 5:30 p.m.

Location TBD

Dean Barnes is recognized for his work promoting diversity in hockey, particularly through his collection of hockey cards featuring 100 Black/biracial National Hockey League Players and as creator and host of the My Hockey Hero podcast.

See event listings for full details and information on community, faculty and alumni events happening throughout February.

***

Resources to learn more about Black History Month

https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/black-history-month/about.html

https://aaregistry.org/story/ontario-black-history-society-founded/

https://www.history.com/topics/black-history/black-history-month