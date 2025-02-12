From cancer screening to pressure injuries to education for health-care providers, Western students are learning and leaving an impact at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) as part of a leadership program.

Western Black Leaders University Experience, or B.L.U.E., program is designed to provide Black students with hands-on experience and mentorship as they work on a chosen project with a dedicated mentor during a five-month placement at a local organization. The program, which launched in 2022, provides paid, part-time leadership experience for 20 Black students each year.

Nyechuor Deng, Forbehn Fossungu and Gabriella Game, Western students who hope to pursue careers in health care, are seeing their academic work come to life during their placements at LHSC.

Making a difference together

For Game, a fourth-year health sciences student, the program has been a chance to translate classroom theory into real-world impact. Working with the South West Regional Cancer Program (SWRCP) at Victoria Hospital, she focuses on the Ontario Lung Cancer Screening Program, where she incorporates equity, diversity and inclusion principles.

“It’s incredible to see concepts I studied in class come to life,” Game said. “My mentors have been instrumental in guiding me through challenges and helping me grow both personally and professionally.”

Deng, a third-year nursing student, is tackling a critical issue and one that is close to her heart: Increasing awareness about pressure injuries on darker skin tones. Partnering with LHSC’s Nursing Practice Excellence and Innovation team, she is researching the Monk Skin Tone Scale and working to educate health-care providers on how to locate pressure injuries –sores or ulcers affecting skin and soft tissues that are compressed – on patients with various skin tones.

“Being able to empower patients and provide education about their health has been the most rewarding part of my placement,” Deng said.

Fossungu, a fourth-year biology student, collaborates with LHSC’s Black Health team to organize programs and initiatives that address disparities in Black health.

“Knowing that my work directly impacts Black communities is incredibly fulfilling.” – Forbehn Fossungu, Western B.L.U.E participant and fourth-year biology student

He said it was rewarding moments to see ideas he contributed towards Black History Month and an upcoming Black Health Fair embraced by his LHSC team.

“It feels amazing to contribute to something so meaningful.”

Individual paths, shared goals

All three students have a common desire to make an impact on their community. Though their projects vary, they share a commitment to addressing systemic challenges in health care.

“The program offers so much more than just a placement,” Deng said. “It’s a chance to learn, grow, and create lasting change.”

Their contributions have been noticed.

“On behalf of LHSC, I would like to sincerely thank Forbehn, Nyechuor and Gabriella for the work they are doing to advance care experiences and health outcomes for Black patients, families and community members,” said Cathy Wood, Black health lead at LHSC.

“Not only are these three students making a lasting impact within the LHSC community by confronting challenges faced by Black patients, they are helping us transform health, together.”

The students said the B.L.U.E. program has helped expand their skill sets.

“There were moments where I wasn’t sure where to start, but my mentors helped me break it down into manageable steps,” said Game, who’s now considering a future career in public health.

Managing communication between teams and organizing multiple projects was a learning curve for Fossungu, but he knows the experience will serve him well in the future.

“It taught me invaluable organizational skills that I can use moving forward,” he said.

Deng said the placement at LHSC has helped her overcome self-doubt and build confidence.

“I had to learn to trust that my contributions were valuable,” she said. “The support I received from my team made all the difference for me to feel comfortable enough to share my ideas and feedback with them.”

The experience has piqued Deng’s interest in joining the Skin Wound and Ostomy team at LHSC, with a goal to address disparities and inequities within the health-care system through education and action.

Encouraging the next generation

All three students encourage others to consider working at LHSC through the Western B.L.U.E. program. Deng described it as an opportunity to contribute “to something bigger than yourself.”

Game emphasized the unique blend of mentorship and independence.

“This program has opened doors that I never previously imagined,” she said. “The opportunity to work on impactful projects and learn from experts is invaluable.”

Fossungu hopes future participants will take advantage of all the opportunities to learn.

“The skills, connections, and insights you gain will shape your future.”