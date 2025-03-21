When Elsa Eastabrook stood on top of the podium to claim her prize at the DEKA World Strong Championship in December 2024, the win capped off years of dedicated training.

Eastabrook, a lifelong fitness enthusiast, wanted to compete in a sport with other women in their 40s and push herself to new heights. That led her to DEKA, described as a “modern-day decathlon of fitness.” It’s a unique fitness competition that combines functional fitness with competitive racing.

After years of dedication, her hard work paid off. On Dec. 15, she topped the leader board at the DEKA World Strong Championship in her age bracket, women aged 40 to 44.

“I wanted a sport where I could compete within my age group and see measurable progress. It took two years of focused training, perseverance, and refining my skills to get there,” said Eastabrook, the membership services coordinator at Western Campus Recreation.

She viewed her age as an asset, not a barrier. For her, it was essential to prove that age does not limit potential.

“I wanted to show that it’s never too late to pursue a goal or enter a new competitive space, especially for women,” she said.

Training for DEKA

Eastabrook’s training was intense and involved a mix of strength, running, high-intensity intervals and recovery practices such as yoga and mobility work. Her commitment to mental toughness was equally important, practicing strategies to push through the most challenging points in the race when it would have been easier to quit.

“Those are the moments in the race when you feel like giving up, and that’s where the real work lies – pushing through,” she noted.

The road to the championship was long and arduous, but Eastabrook’s unshakable belief in her abilities, combined with strong commitment to her training, brought her to the finish line.

Winning the DEKA World Championship was more than just a personal achievement – it was a validation of her belief in pushing boundaries and inspiring others.

“Winning this championship is deeply personal,” Eastabrook said. “It represents years of hard work, sacrifice and the determination to overcome self-doubt. As a female athlete in my 40s, it’s a powerful reminder that we are capable of achieving greatness at any stage of life.”

She hopes her success will motivate others, particularly women.

“I want to show others that with determination, consistency and smart training, you can accomplish things you never thought possible,” she said.

Helping students love fitness

Eastabrook brings her passion for fitness and personal development to work at Western every day. Her role involves helping students connect with fitness programs, and she takes pride in encouraging them to set and achieve their own goals.

She was still transitioning into the new position at Western when she competed at DEKA. Despite the demands of her personal and professional life, Eastabrook never lost sight of her fitness goals.

“Perseverance and time management were two key qualities that helped me succeed,” she said. “Training for DEKA required balancing intense workouts with my professional responsibilities and family life. My ability to set clear goals, remain consistent and adapt to challenges directly translates into my role as membership services coordinator.”

Whether it’s completing a race, managing a career or taking care of a family, Eastabrook’s message is clear: Dedication and adaptability are key to thriving in every aspect of life.

Her advice for those looking to follow in her footsteps is simple.

“Start now. You don’t have to be perfect or know everything – just take the first step,” she said. “Consistency is far more important than perfection. Age is not a limitation; it’s a strength. Surround yourself with a supportive community, set realistic but challenging goals, and celebrate every milestone along the way.”

Her message is clear: don’t wait for the perfect moment or condition. The best time to begin is right now, and small steps lead to big progress.

Although Eastabrook has already achieved her dream of winning the DEKA World Championship, she isn’t stopping. She continues to seek out new opportunities to further challenge herself.

“I plan to continue competing in events and explore other fitness races that push my limits,” Eastabrook said. “My ultimate goal is to keep inspiring others – particularly women – to redefine what’s possible at any stage of life.”