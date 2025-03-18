The Morrissette Institute for Entrepreneurship, Powered by Ivey, is introducing its longstanding Certificate in Entrepreneurship to undergraduate students across faculties at Western.

The certificate was created to provide Western students the educational foundation to launch a career in entrepreneurship. The courses offered through the certificate will teach students how to discover good ideas and develop them into viable business opportunities.

“Over the past few years, we’ve opened up a number of opportunities for students at Western to engage with entrepreneurship resources, but this is the first time they will have access to the rigour that comes with academic coursework,” Eric Morse, executive director of Morrissette Entrepreneurship, said of the entrepreneurship certificate program.

It consists of three academic credits:

1.5 credits structured as Ivey-equivalent courses

1.5 credits drawn from a suite of existing entrepreneurship courses across various faculties

The certificate in entrepreneurship has a long history at Ivey, where more than 700 honours business administration (HBA) and master’s of business administration (MBA) students have completed the program since its creation in 2005.

“We’ve had great success at Ivey through our certificate program, and it’s exciting to offer this proven concept to students at Western from various disciplines,” said Morse.

The launching of the certificate will also include the introduction of new courses previously only available to students at Ivey, such as the New Venture Project, a capstone project that involves students working together with peers and entrepreneurs-in-residence to develop a viable venture idea.

Entrepreneurship is a key priority for Western. The university opened the new Ronald D. Schmeichel Building for Entrepreneurship and Innovation last fall, bringing all of Western’s signature entrepreneurship programs under one roof, including Morrissette’s range of incubators, accelerator programs and networks.

Together with access to maker spaces, accelerators and other experiential programs, the certificate and its accompanying courses will provide students at Western one of the most comprehensive entrepreneurship programs in the world.

Applications for the Certificate in Entrepreneurship close on April 2nd. The first cohort will begin in the fall.

LEARN MORE

Have your questions answered at information booths hosted by Morrissette on March 26 and 27 in the UCC.