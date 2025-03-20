Western has raised $572,000 for United Way Elgin Middlesex through its 2024/25 campaign, driving one of the largest university campaigns in the country and one the largest gifts from employees at a single organization in the region.

The funds raised will be distributed by United Way in support of 39 vital social service agencies in the region.

“The world seems to be full of turmoil at the moment, but our campaigns, over so many years, remind us that if we look to the people around us and be mindful of our community, we can do a lot of good,” said Colin Couchman, Western’s chief data officer, and one of this year’s United Way campaign committee co-chairs.

At a March 19th reception honouring the dozens of volunteers from across Western’s faculties and support units, Penny Pexman, vice-president (research) shared words of congratulations.

“This campaign total adds to the more than $16 million that Western has contributed to United Way Elgin Middlesex over many years of partnership. I’m proud Western is one of the region’s largest employee-led campaigns again this year,” said Pexman.

United Way Elgin Middlesex President and CEO, Kelly Ziegner also spoke to the crowd of campus volunteers about Western’s long-standing partnership, sharing her appreciation.

“Western’s contribution each year is the equivalent to that of a small city,” said Ziegner. “There is a lot of uncertainty being felt in our community and across the agencies we serve right now. A contribution of this size helps up to 11,000 individuals in our region.”

Couchman and fellow campaign co-chair David Muir, Western’s, associate vice-president (innovation and strategic partnerships), thanked the 2024/25 campaign committee members, as well as 25 faculty and support unit “champions” for their contributions.

The co-chairs added special thanks to Whitney Crosbie, Administrative Coordinator in Student Experience, as this year’s United Way sponsored employee for her exceptional efforts in helping lead the campaign.

Western retirees Carol Beynon and Brenda Davis were also acknowledged for their efforts as retiree co-chairs, with retirees making significant contributions to the success of Western’s annual United Way Campaign.

Western’s 2025/26 United Way Campaign will ramp up this coming fall and will be led by co-chairs Muir and Darren Meister, associate dean (programs) at Ivey Business School.

The committee is always looking for new volunteers. Interested community members are encouraged to contact Alyssa Craik, an experiential learning coordinator in the Faculty of Health Sciences, who serves as a committee member for champion engagement.