Angel Abraham, BMOS’25, remembers fearing turbulence on long flights from Canada to India to visit family when she was a little girl.

“I don’t think many people are totally at ease when they get on a plan. I was scared. But then I started to think, ‘what if I was in control?’

Now graduating from Western’s commercial aviation management program with her pilot’s licence, Abraham is flying frequently and working as a flight dispatcher.

She’s in the cockpit, in control.

“I’m not afraid when a plane enters a stall or a spin. When you’re in the air, it’s just so calming to talk to other people on the radio, see the blue skies, look down and see you’re passing over Waterloo or Stratford. It’s nice to know what’s happening and fly with other competent pilots beside you.”

Initially, Abraham thought she wanted to pursue medicine. But when she started her journey at Western studying kinesiology, it didn’t feel right.

“I grew up in a very science-oriented, science-focused family,” Abraham said. “I just remember prepping for my biology exam and thinking, ‘I need to get out of here.’”

Her father had always encouraged her to consider business. So she transitioned to Western’s Faculty of Social Science to earn a bachelor of management and organization studies through the commercial aviation management (CAM) program, which enables students to graduate both with a business degree and a pilot’s licence.

“My dad always told me, ‘You’re meant to stand in the front. Stop hiding in the back,’” she recalled.

From science to the skies

Connecting with classmates in the CAM program, a spark was lit. Abraham felt inspired, learning from her peers and knowing she was blazing a new trail.

“There was so much diversity, all these different people with their unique skills and experiences,” Abraham said. “I was learning a new field that no one in my family knew anything about.”

She moved to the front, just as her dad wanted, joining the CAM student council and Western Aviatrix club – a chapter of Women in Aviation – which she would later lead.

“In CAM, I was able to see a future. I knew I could build something here,” she said.

“With aviation, I can push boundaries, my personal limits. It continually challenges me.” – Angel Abraham, BMOS’25, pilot and aviation advocate

Abraham built everything from leadership skills to an entire YouTube channel, The Student Pilot, where she helps others understand what it takes to become a pilot.

“The YouTube channel wasn’t ever my dream. Frankly, I’m afraid of public speaking,” Abraham laughed. “I used to feel intimidated. I wished there was someone to help prepare me for the challenges.”

Her explanations and tips have resonated, with Abraham sometimes recognized at her job at Diamond Flight Cente.

“They say, ‘you’re that girl in the video.’ I have a lot more to say and want to post more frequently now that I’m graduated,” Abraham said.

‘Girls want more opportunities’

Supporting students – especially fellow female students in aviation – was a priority for Abraham. She joined Western Aviatrix, a club to enhance inclusion in aviation, in her third year when a friend founded the group.

Then, she ran for president and was elected to lead the club in her fourth year.

“I got to digging to find out ‘what can I do to make this better?’ Girls want more opportunities to volunteer and the experience of meeting other chapters.”

So, Abraham raised $12,000 in sponsorships, enough to help send a group of female aviation students to the Canadian Women in Aviation conference in Montreal, followed by the Women in Aviation International conference in Denver, Colorado.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The club volunteers frequently with other aviation programs in London, Ont. and beyond, especially those tailored to young women, like the Girls in Aviation Day at London International Airport and the Waterloo-Wellington Girls Can Fly event.

“We want to show up and show them who we are,” Abraham said.

A future of possibilities

Abraham hopes to become a commercial pilot and work for an airline.

But first, she’s going to the water. After graduation, she’s heading to Victoria, B.C. to finish her training with the Canadian Naval Reserves. Inspired by her sister, she enrolled in the navy during her first year at Western.

“It’s a whole new skillset I wouldn’t get as a pilot. When would I be on a ship? Though I did have to put it on the backburner during my studies, I’m looking forward to seeing it through.”

Still, Abraham’s heart is in the air.

She found her passion at CAM, but it wasn’t without hard work.

“At four years old – even in high school – I don’t think I would have ever imagined myself here. I think I would be pretty proud of myself; it took a lot of effort and determination,” Abraham said.

She graduated with a special distinction, her leadership earning her the 2025 Jazz Aviation LP Award for Professionalism and Diversity, awarded to a fourth-year aviation student.

Abraham said it all comes down to passion.

“Flying gave me an entirely different perspective and allows me to see a future that wasn’t possible before. I get to learn something new and all those possibilities really excite me.”