Western celebrates graduates at downtown convocation

More than 6,700 graduates will cross the stage and six global leaders will receive honorary degrees at Canada Life Place from June 9 to 13 during Western’s spring convocation ceremonies.

Convocation has temporarily moved to downtown London, Ont., with Western transforming Dundas Place into a festive, purple and proud space for graduates and their friends and families. Volunteers from the campus community, including more than 500 faculty members, staff and students, are working to make the convocation celebration possible.

Along with the graduates, more than 33,000 guests are expected to attend convocation at Canada Life Place over the course of the week. Nine ceremonies will be held at the downtown venue.

Western has partnered with London Transit to offer free bus rides to and from campus. Graduates and guests can board buses from any stop on campus when they show a convocation ticket.

The Class of 2025 includes more than 8,000 Western students graduating this spring. They now join the network of 372,000 alumni around the world.

Western News is celebrating convocation by featuring some of this year’s graduates: