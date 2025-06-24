Summer has arrived, bringing with it the first major heat wave affecting much of North America. Extreme heat can pose a range of health risks, from mild discomfort to potentially life-threatening conditions.

Dr. Anna Gunz, professor at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, spoke with Western News about the health impacts of extreme heat, sharing practical advice on how to stay safe and help protect those most vulnerable.

Western News: What are the health impacts of extreme heat?

Dr. Anna Gunz (AG): Heat extremes significantly affect physical, mental and emotional health. Research shows it is associated with serious illness and, in some cases, death.

Many body systems can be affected, but it is important for people to understand not all impacts necessarily occur at the same time, and some can seem unrelated.

Other serious health impacts include risk of heart attack and stroke. Extreme heat can also trigger lung problems, such as asthma and pneumonia, and other infections, sometimes delayed by up to a week from the heat.

Mental and emotional health are important to safeguard. Extreme heat is associated with irritability, changes in cognition, anxiety- or depressive-like symptoms and increased risk of suicide. For those aware of the climate crisis, attention to baseline eco-distress is important given the relationship of extreme heat with the underlying crisis.

What populations are most at risk?

AG: Children, pregnant women, the elderly, anyone with complex health-care needs, those with mental health diagnoses, those who work outside and those without access to air conditioning, particularly the ability to cool at night.

Many medications can impact the ability for someone to adjust to heat or change the way the medication works. It’s always best to consult your doctor about any medications that may be impacted by heat.

I recommend building relationships with neighbours and being aware of those at high risk.

If you are at high risk, look into community groups that can help you in this time. Think about preparing a hot day plan with your doctor regarding medications and your health conditions.

What do parents need to know about outdoor activity?

AG: Heat can be dangerous. If you have air conditioning, use it. When you are going outside, go when it is cooler in the early morning or later in the evening, pick shady, breezy places and consider other ways to stay cool outside including splash pads or swimming.

Beware of playground equipment because it can be very hot and cause burns – touch it first. Seatbelts can also get hot. Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, even for a minute.

Be reasonable about activity: limit exertion, bring lots of water and fluids with electrolytes, even milk. If your child seems lethargic, cranky or says they are too hot, thirsty or tired, take them to cool off immediately.

Extreme heat events are not a time for sports. We should reschedule so we don’t put our young athletes at risk or find other ways to keep them going, such as indoors with air conditioning. We can reschedule at different times of day, have shorter durations and involve shade.

Sun protection such as hats, sunglasses, coverings and sunscreen is important, especially during water play.

If you don’t have air conditioning or a way to cool at night, see if you know anyone who does, such as family or friends. Go to the cooler places in your home to sleep. Cooling shelters and public places with air conditioning can help, but keep in mind when you leave, you heat up again, so frequent “dosing” is important.

Finally, power outages can occur with extreme heat, putting vulnerable populations at increased risk.

What are the signs of heat stroke or heat stress?

AG: People with heat stress and heat stroke may experience thirst, fatigue, dizziness, sweating, muscle cramps, nausea and weakness. It’s important to rehydrate with electrolytes, and if there is no improvement or symptoms worsen, seek medical attention.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency, and other symptoms like confusion, seizures and loss of consciousness may occur.

What can communities do to prepare for extreme heat?

AG: Air conditioning in all schools is crucial. We should be thinking about trees and shade in our communities to help control urban temperatures.

We need to plan for sports, school and work. We should be thinking about scheduling activities differently to not expose kids to heat stress and so they aren’t missing out.

