More than 1,100 employees gathered in Alumni Hall for Western’s Staff and Leader Learning Day on June 5, featuring a keynote speech from Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser – a seven-time world champion and five-time Olympic medalist with Canada’s national women’s hockey team.

Described as a titan of sport and a leader both on and off the ice, Wickenheiser framed her talk around her two childhood dreams – winning a Stanley Cup and becoming a doctor.

Wickenheiser shared insights about the importance of counting on your teammates, and the ups and downs of winning five Olympic medals, four of them gold. She also shared stories about her experience starting medical school at 38 years old.

“I went from being a veteran in one world of hockey, an expert, to a complete neophyte. I forgot about what it was like to be a rookie again,” said Wickenheiser. “If there is anything I could encourage you do to, it’s things that put you in that rookie position. It keeps us humble and a little bit afraid.”

Western President Alan Shepard opened the event, describing it as a great opportunity to learn, connect with colleagues and celebrate successes of the past year.

“Wherever you work in the university, your work is vital and matters to us,” he told the crowd. “You make an incredible difference in the university’s success – thank you.”

Shepard’s words were later echoed by Wickenheiser: “The work you do every day, no matter the capacity, matters,” she said.

‘One of the most inspiring days of my life’

Jessie Karn, a staff member in the Dellelce Family Bookstore, attended Wickenheiser’s first-ever hockey camp in 2000 and wore her camp T-shirt to the keynote address. Karn and her late parents followed Wickenheiser’s career closely and attended many of her games.

“Today was one of the most inspiring days of my life,” said Karn. “I was able to watch my childhood hero light up Alumni Hall. She motivated me as a child and continues to motivate me every day to be a better leader.”

Wickenheiser’s trailblazing earned her a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame and the prestigious Order of Canada. She is currently serving as the assistant general manager of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs in addition to practicing family and emergency medicine.

She shared lessons from both chapters of her career, including a story about administering CPR for the first time. It was her first day as a medical student when a young man who had overdosed on opioids was brought in for treatment.

“He stays with me on every shift and every moment I work inside of medicine,” said Wickenheiser. “I realized, it’s one thing to be the best in the world, it’s another thing to be the best for the world. That is the gift that medicine has been able to give me.”

A focus on professional development

Western invests in a variety of professional development and continuous learning opportunities for its staff, including workshops, educational assistance for courses, leadership training and the annual Staff and Leader Learning Day.

The June 5 event, organized by Western Human Resources, was co-hosted by Christy Bressette, Western’s associate vice-president of Indigenous Initiatives and Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president of housing and ancillary services.

In her opening remarks, Bressette shared Indigenous teachings about June and the significance of strawberries as medicine in Indigenous culture. She also highlighted upcoming events planned on campus in honour of Indigenous History Month.

Following Wickenheiser’s talk, Western staff and leaders participated in a strawberry social in the Ronald D. Schmeichel Building for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, which also featured indoor and outdoor games.

“I loved it. Her talk was super inspiring,” said staff member Melissa Firth, an event and mentoring associate with the Morrissette Institute for Entrepreneurship. “There’s an opportunity for all of us to live many dreams; we can pivot and switch and try something new.”

Firth said the day gave her the chance to meet new colleagues.

“We don’t always get to see everybody and learn what everybody does. So, it’s a great way to bring people together and recognize all the pieces that make Western what it is,” she said.

Wickenheiser closed her talk with a video of the “Dear Hockey” letter she wrote when she retired as a player.

She gave Western staff a few final pieces of advice, stressing the importance of being adaptable during times of great change, choosing those around you wisely and controlling what you can while letting go of what you can’t.

“When you feel the weight of the world and burden, step back and take that 30,000‑foot view. People put you in these positions you’re in today because you’re leaders, you’re competent and capable,” she said.

“This is one of the best institutions in the world, so it’s no surprise the success that you have and will continue to have.”